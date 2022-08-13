5 best games to buy from the THQ Nordic Publisher Sale on Steam (August 2022)

On the occasion of their upcoming game showcase livestream, THQ Nordic has a massive sale at the Steam store. The sale is set to end on August 18, 2022.

The sale offers big discounts on iconic names like Darksiders and Destroy All Humans! But which games are truly worth buying? They cover a variety of genres, too, from open-world action-adventure to racing. Here are five games/bundles from THQ Nordic that offer the most bang-for-your-buck deals.

THQ Nordic's latest sale is a great opportunity for gamers to expand their catalog

1) Darksiders Blades & Whip Franchise Pack (82% off)

Packing a triple-punch, the Darksiders Blades & Whip Franchise Pack bundles all three mainline entries in THQ's acclaimed action-adventure hack & slash franchise. It features:

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders III Deluxe Edition

Take on the role of War, one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, as he wreaks havoc on hell and heaven in the first game. The sequel introduces a loot system on top of the Legend of Zelda-inspired progression and God of War-style combat as Death sets out to prove the innocence of War's crimes. The latest entry features Fury, out to hunt down the escaped Seven Deadly Sins, and takes on a Souls-like gameplay design.

2) Desperados 3 (70% off)

The 2020 entry in the underrated Desperados series from Mimimi Games is one of this generation's most ambitious stealth games. Players learn of protagonist Frank Cooper's origins as an RTS game set in a complex Wild West world. He, alongside the other cast of the story, will sneak and fight their way across challenging situations and Hitman-style sandboxes where player creativity is rewarded.

3) ELEX (75% off)

The 2017 action RPG ELEX from underrated developer Pirahna Bytes was surprisingly ambitious for its modest budget. The sci-fi and fantasy hybrid adventure follows the protagonist as he crashlands onto the planet of Magalan and loses his powers. With varied areas to explore, many factions to engage with, and a plethora of RPG elements for every playstyle imaginable, ELEX is an overlooked RPG worth a try.

4) Wreckfest (70% off)

The Destruction Derby series may have been long-forgotten, but Bugbear Entertainment's Wreckfest keeps its spirit alive. The 2018 arcade racer combines a slew of racing sub-genres into one package, like racing and demolition derby. The impressive car body physics is one of the best seen in any game yet, crunching and crumpling realistically as car mesh collide with one another and the environment.

5) Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (67% off)

Originally released in 2012, Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning saw a remaster from THQ Nordic subtitled "Re-Reckoning" in 2020. It is the same game with some minor visual improvements. Players will again embark on a journey as the Fateless One to uncover the reason behind their resurrection. With the lore written by renowned author R.A. Salvatore (who also worked as creative director on the project), Kingdoms of Amalur is a refreshing fantasy action RPG with one of the best combat systems of its era.

