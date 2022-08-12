Alone in the Dark remake headed to current-gen platforms according to leaked details and screenshots

Survival-horror games have a long history, with Alone In The Dark from the early 90s being one of the most popular games in the genre ever. The 1992 third-person game developed by Infogrames went on to influence many other future IPs, like Capcom's Resident Evil series. Now, it looks like the iconic survival-horror title will be resurrected for modern consoles.

Idle Sloth💙💛 @IdleSloth84



Coming to Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PC in 2023



Source:

smartoys.be/catalog/jeux-v… (Leaked) Alone in the Dark Box Art and ScreenshotComing to Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PC in 2023Source: (Leaked) Alone in the Dark Box Art and ScreenshotComing to Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PC in 2023Source:smartoys.be/catalog/jeux-v… https://t.co/IHOLZzfnLc

Following a leak from French retailer Smart Toys, a brand new remake of the classic Alone in the Dark is headed to current consoles and PC. The site even had in-game screenshots and cover art. Here are all the details.

Alone In The Dark seems to be getting a modern overhaul

Chito Gaming @ChitoGaminYT Leaked: Alone in the dark image coming in 2023 on Xbox series X PS5 & PC find out more in THQ Nordic showcase today Leaked: Alone in the dark image coming in 2023 on Xbox series X PS5 & PC find out more in THQ Nordic showcase today https://t.co/JjUNXSX7WP

The official description for the new Alone In The Dark reads:

"Psychological horror and Southern Gothic collide in this retelling of survival-horror classic Alone in the Dark. In the skin of Edward Carnby or Emily Hartwood, explore the various environments, fight monsters, solve puzzles and discover the terrible truth about the mansion of Derceto... In the deep south of the United States during the years 1920, Emily Hartwood's uncle disappeared."

It went on:

"Accompanied by the private detective Edward Carnby, she goes looking for him in the manor of Derceto, a mental asylum where... something is lurking. You will encounter strange occupants, nightmarish kingdoms, dangerous monsters, and uncover an evil conspiracy. At the confluence of reality, mystery and madness, the adventure that awaits you risks undermining your certainties. Who are you going to trust, what are you going to believe, and what are you going to do next?"

Explore Derceto's mansion in this Alone in the Dark revamp, a true love letter to the 90s horror classic.

Go back to the roots of psychological horror and experience an atmospheric adventure on par with the game that founded the genre.

Immerse yourself in a world full of goosebumps-tingling sounds against a backdrop of doom jazz that's as memorable as it is hypnotic.

Feel the adrenaline as you desperately try to survive a world where reality begins to crumble, evil lurks in every shadow, and ammo is scarce.

Experience this nightmare from the perspective of Emily Hartwood or Edward Carnby and unearth the dark secrets of a Gothic mansion.

Go beyond the imaginable through a complex psychological story written by cult screenwriter Mikael Hedberg, author of SOMA and Amnesia.

The final statement is interesting as it suggests talent well-versed in the horror genre is involved with this project. The cover art pins THQ Nordic as the publisher, and a studio called Pieces Interactive is developing it. As for the source of the leak, the listing for the game on Smart Toys has been taken down as the page returns a "Product not found" error.

However, taken as a whole, this Alone in the Dark remake is likely real, and the leak seems to be an error on the site's part. It is possible that the listing was posted earlier than scheduled. This makes sense given that THQ Nordic is set to air their games showcase livestream soon, so fans will have to keep an eye out for this one.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen