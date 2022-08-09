5 RPG remakes that should be replayed in 2022

Over the years, the RPG franchise has seen quite a few remakes. From simple ports to complete overhauls with quality-of-life updates and new graphics, quite a few remakes have appeared over the years.

With that in mind, some RPG remakes are simply better than others. The vast majority of them are fun and well-received, but every so often, a bad egg like Chrono Trigger’s PlayStation remake shows up and gets critically panned. So, which RPG remakes should fans be considering for a replay in 2022?



While some RPG remakes have been poorly received, like Secret of Mana and Chrono Trigger, there are quite a few that have been praised over the years. Final Fantasy 1 and 2 saw fun remakes on the PSP, and many Dragon Quest games were remade with the Nintendo DS/3DS in mind.

The original Dragon Quest trilogy was also remade for mobile devices and the Nintendo Switch, giving a whole new audience easy access to the game. That is the best part about remakes, after all. Many of these games can be expensive to purchase, so remakes make them accessible again.

RPG remakes to try in 2022

Trials of Mana

Star Ocean: First Departure R

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Dragon Quest VIII

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster

5) Trials of Mana

Trials of Mana is an RPG remake that also had a classic re-release on the Nintendo Switch back in 2017. A game that did not come to America initially, this 3D remake of the 2D action RPG brought many upgrades and changes to the Mana series title.

It has new content that was not in the original game, more classes for each character that are unlocked in the post-game, and a wealth of quality-of-life changes. Bright and visually appealing, it has an updated combat system and new powers known as Chain Abilities.

The abilities can be equipped by anyone, and there are quite a few useful ones to boot. Trials of Mana may be a game the West originally missed out on, but fans do not have to wait any longer to try it out.

4) Star Ocean: First Departure R

Another SNES RPG, Star Ocean: First Departure R, is a re-release of the PSP port that came out in the early 2000s. The original story was already an incredible experience, but the remake came with a lot of bells and whistles.

There are many new ways to approach the game, with satisfying action-based combat and beautiful visuals. The HD graphics are enjoyable, and the new animated cutscenes are a fun watch. Most importantly, it is a great RPG that will not take up hundreds of hours.

3) Final Fantasy VII Remake

This is a title that has left an indelible mark on the history of games, and it is no secret why. It is one of the prettiest games on the PlayStation consoles and PCs, and brings so much to the early part of the Final Fantasy VII story.

Despite only covering the Midgar story arc, it is still well over 50 hours of gameplay, with side quests, special moments to experience, and overwhelmingly powerful equipment to find.

At the moment, fans are unsure whether its features will be part of the next FFVII Remake chapter. Regardless, it is a beautiful and widely available title as it was free on the PS+.

2) Dragon Quest VIII

While all of the Dragon Quest remakes are excellent, Dragon Quest VIII is one of the best entries in the franchise. The PlayStation 2 version is undoubtedly excellent, but the 3DS version has new story scenes and expands on the Hero and Dhoulmagus story.

It has more characters to recruit and post-game content. The removal of random encounters is one of the biggest and most welcome changes. Dragon Quest might be one of the most popular RPGs in the world, but its encounter rate is also legendary for how frustrating it is. DQVIII is a blast, and it is worth playing right now.

1) Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster

It is nearly impossible to pick just one of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters, because they are all incredible experiences. They can be picked up in a bundle on Steam, but can also be bought separately. While all of the games are a blast, one that should certainly be played more than the others is the first game.

FF1 was a game that was brutal in its difficulty, and many spells and special weapons did not do what they were supposed to (or do anything at all). With that in mind, enjoy the easier experience while also embracing the roots of the Final Fantasy franchise, where it all began.

There are far too many excellent role-playing game remakes to count, from Dragon Quest to Disgaea. This is only one writer’s sampling of some retro classics to give a try. Some readers' experiences with these games may vary, but they are all, in this writer’s estimation, worth a shot.

