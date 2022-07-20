5 3DS RPGs to pick up before eShop shuts down

The 3DS eShop is sadly closing next year, and in August 2022, there are many 3DS RPGs to pick up before it’s too late. As of May 2022, fans can no longer use credit cards to add funds, and in August 2022, the ability to use eShop cards will no longer be available on the platform.

That means there’s only a limited time to pick up some of these titles in a digital format before they’re lost to time forever. The Nintendo 3DS has some genuinely incredible RPGs, and here is a selection from one writer worth picking up before it’s too late.

With Nintendo 3DS eShop shutting down, don’t miss out on some classics

The Nintendo 3DS has so many RPGs that it is tough to pick the best and brightest. This is not a list of the best RPGs on the platform, just a collection of those worth owning before the eShop closes down forever in 2023.

There are far too many honorable mentions and several excellent Pokemon games that could be picked up, like Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. Xenoblade Chronicles 3D is another superb title on the platform worth a mention. But what titles has this writer selected?

RPGs to consider picking up

Bravely Default

Shin Megami Tensei IV & SMT: Apocalypse

Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology

Fire Emblem: Awakening

Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King

5) Bravely Default

Why Bravely Default instead of Bravely Second? While fantastic, the latter felt like an expansion or update to Bravely Default, already a wonderful RPG on the 3DS. Silicon Studio’s JRPG expertly told the story of four warriors coming together to save the world.

It felt very much like a Final Fantasy-style RPG, but the Brave system was a fresh, unique approach to combat. Being able to save actions and use them in later turns of a fight led to tremendous damage and awesome combos.

While the other Bravely titles are a joy to play, the first one still holds up today as a 3DS RPG worth a play. Play this, but don’t forget Bravely Default 2 for the Switch.

4) Shin Megami Tensei IV & SMT IV: Apocalypse

There were quite a few Shin Megami Tensei games on the 3DS, and they were all more or less enjoyable. However, Shin Megami Tensei IV and its sequel, Apocalypse, are worthy of being picked up.

SMT: Apocalypse can be enjoyed on its own, but to get the most out of the story, playing the original game helps.

They are both set in the same timeline and involve a character recruiting demons to aid players in battle. The first title is a bit easier, but both post-apocalyptic RPGs are amazing and among the best on the platform.

3) Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology

Radiant Historia is one of the best 3DS RPGs on the platform, but it received an expanded remake, Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology. This game has an incredible story and fun gameplay and addresses some problems the original game had. The remake is easier to play but still a wonderful experience.

It also gained a new mechanic, Support Skills, which allowed characters not participating in the battle to assist the main party. This is done by doing damage, stealing items, or other valuable skills.

It had a wealth of quality-of-life changes that make it superior to the original title while keeping true to the original’s story and gameplay.

The games complement each other quite well, and these challenging, dark offerings are excellent additions to any collection.

2) Fire Emblem: Awakening

Why Fire Emblem: Awakening instead of Fates? While the latter is an incredible game, it is split into three separate titles: Birthright, Conquest, and Revelations. It was a gross, greedy decision corrected in Three Houses.

Fire Emblem: Fates is often credited as the game that brought the franchise back to life in the west. It was a beautiful and accessible entry into the franchise.

The characters have plenty of depth and are often remembered fondly, and it offered plenty of customization.

However, Fire Emblem: Awakening, while accessible and easy to get into, is also very uncomplicated. Thankfully, it has the Lunatic difficulty for those who want a more authentic Fire Emblem experience on the 3DS.

It is, without a doubt, the best Fire Emblem game on the handheld platform.

1) Dragon Quest 8: Journey of the Cursed King

One of the best Dragon Quest games, DQ 8 on the 3DS, had so many beautiful features that made the game much more enjoyable. With more characters, the ability to see enemies on the world map, extra content, and so much more, it’s the best way to play Dragon Quest 8.

It’s the same story of the silent protagonist trying to set the world right and defeat the bizarre Dhoulmagus. It’s a gorgeous game, and while the PS2 version is good, the 3DS version is the best.

In addition to more characters (Red and Morrie), monsters can be tamed, and the day-night cycle was brought back from previous titles. It’s a lengthy, challenging, but ultimately enjoyable game.

It tells an excellent story and has numerous other features that make it more accessible to newcomers and long-time fans.

There are far too many RPGs on the Nintendo handheld to list in one article, but this is just one writer’s opinion. RPGs often offer many hours of challenge and storytelling.

While many will still be available for purchase in physical editions, the digital editions will go away next year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far