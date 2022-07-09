10 best JRPGs worth replaying in July 2022

JRPGs are among the most popular role-playing games, with so many to choose from in 2022. There are too many to choose from, from Persona to Shin Megami Tensei to Dragon Quest to the Tales franchise. However, here is a list of ten worth revisiting in 2022.

Of course, this list is one writer’s opinion, and it’s important to note that other players’ replayability value will differ with each entry. The focus is on more modern releases or re-releases instead of the whole of the JRPG catalog. That would have to be another list for another time.

Collection of best JRPGs in recent years

When it comes to JRPGs, the genre could be said to have begun in 1982, with Koei’s Underground Exploration. Others would follow with games like Spy Daisakusen, and later on Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest. Many of the classic JRPGs of the 80s continue to have releases even here in 2022. Fire Emblem, Dragon Quest, and Final Fantasy have endured for decades.

The first JRPGs that really took off in the West would likely be Final Fantasy 1 or Dragon Warrior (Dragon Quest 1), it took some time for the genre to really take off in the Americas. Nowadays, JRPGs are just as popular as any other genre, and here is a list that fans should consider revisiting.

Top 10 JRPGs to replay

10) Bravely Default 2 (Switch)

Bravely Default 2 felt like a love letter to several classic Final Fantasy JRPGs, and that’s not at all an insult. The sequel was incredible and had a nice collection of job classes for players to customize their groups.

It had a fairly predictable story, but the gameplay stood out with the many ways you could set up your characters.

The Default system continued to impress, letting users potentially drop four or five actions in one turn, creating devastating combos and ways to save the day in a really tense situation.

Combine that with some insanely powerful late-game classes, and the combat wowed many fans.

9) NieR: Automata - Game of the YoRHa Edition (PS4, PC, Xbox One)

I am a sucker for tragic stories, and boy, does NieR: Automata ever fit the bill. The game has 26 endings, tons of side content, and a clever battle system. 2B, 9S, and A2 are all fascinating androids, memorable despite being robotic.

The three learn their purpose in the grand scheme of things, creating unforgettable story moments as players go through the game. Best of all, fans don’t need to play the first NieR game either; this acts very much as its own story.

8) Shin Megami Tensei 5 (Switch)

It’s rare to see a mainline entry for Shin Megami Tensei among the various JRPGs that come out year after year, and Atlus finally did it back in 2021. Like many in the series, it takes place in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, where the forces of good and evil clash over the world’s fate.

The title is incredibly challenging and has a few endings to work towards. It’s also greatly customizable, with users able to recruit dozens of angels and demons and decide what skills they will learn.

It tells a dark, philosophical story and is a worthy successor to the previous SMT title.

7) Tales of Arise (PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

One of my personal games of the year in 2021, not to mention one of the best JRPGs that came out that year. Tales of Arise is easily one of the best games in the franchise, to this writer at least.

While the combat is very familiar, the story is a rare take for the franchise.

It’s a far more mature story of isolation, class struggles, and discrimination/racism in a way that I did not expect it to be. The game felt like an anime series turned into a video game, in the best way.

The real-time combat was exceptional, and the story was genuinely emotional.

6) Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade (PS4, PS5, PC)

Unfortunately, as of writing, one of the best JRPGs of 2020 has still not made its way to the Xbox. A game that many feared would wind up being terrible, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade was a gorgeous take on the first act of FF7.

Centered on the events in Midgar, many moments are given more time, characters are given more fleshing out, and there are also entirely new moments.

It’s a whole new timeline, it seems, and this version of the title also comes with the Yuffie DLC story. It added some exciting twists and turns to a familiar game, giving even long-time fans of the JRPG something to think about.

5) Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster (Android, iOS, PC)

Honestly, I could have put all of the Pixel Remasters here, and it would have been just fine. FF6 is probably the most popular of them, and it’s an incredible remaster, to be honest. I have spent hours playing all of them, and I enjoyed what was put out by Square Enix.

It’s a rare moment where Square Enix produces a fantastic remaster. Not all of their other ones have been so good.

With beautiful music, a faithfully recreated game, quality of life changes, and bug fixes, it’s exactly what fans were hoping for.

4) Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Switch)

This is, for my money, the best Fire Emblem game of all time. With Fire Emblem: Three Hopes being out, it’s time to look at the story that started it.

That may be contentious, but I stand by it. Gamers pick one of three factions, each with its own unique characters.

You don’t have to play it with traditional Fire Emblem permadeath either. There’s no shame in that if you choose to play casually. Fire Emblem is one of the oldest JRPGs of all time, and it’s just as tricky and fun as previous entries were.

I wish all of the factions had branching storylines, but instead, the only one that does at least makes sense is the Black Eagles. It improves on the Fire Emblem formula without alienating classic fans.

3) Persona 5 Royal (PS3, PS4, others in October)

An updated version of Persona 5, Persona 5 Royal continues another one of the oldest franchises in the JRPGs genre. Starring the Phantom Thieves, players steal the hearts of people who have had their desires twisted and warped.

It’s a story I don’t want to talk about much so as not to spoil it. It is the best part of the title, though the turn-based, demon-filled combat is nearly as good.

It has more than 170 hours of content and adds a whole additional semester’s worth of content to the original game. It’s truly an exceptional JRPG.

2) Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (3DS, PS4, PC, Switch, Xbox One, Stadia)

The best game in the Dragon Quest series, Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age, adds a 2D mode to the already gorgeous 3D JRPG. The turn-based combat is excellent, and while some of the story is a bit predictable, it’s lovely to experience.

It offers fans tragedy aplenty, and it’s also connected in its own way to some of the older titles in the series.

With hilarious side quests, item crafting, tons of powerful bosses, a terrifying super boss, and amazing music, Dragon Quest 11 is a masterpiece in every sense of the word.

It’s a worthy addition to this franchise. One of the greatest JRPGs of all time, it has plenty of different ways to play with a varied cast.

1) Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

The shift from an action-adventure brawling experience to a JRPG is such a fascinating one to see. Many were worried that this wouldn’t work out, but it did!

A blend of Dragon Quest and Persona, the story of a group of older characters grappling with thoughts of wasting their lives was genuinely emotional. A lot of very mature themes are discussed, but like all Yakuza games, it pairs this nicely with hilarious side quests.

With the ability to do a vast assortment of mini-games, summon hilarious allies, and engage in clever, challenging turn-based combat, Yakuza: Like a Dragon’s story is unforgettable. It’s another game with a story I cannot bear to spoil.

It’s easily one of the best JRPGs of all time and was such a bold decision to go from a brawler to an RPG. It made sense, given that Ichiban Kasuga, the main protagonist, is a massive fan of Dragon Quest.

With so many classic JRPGs to choose from, it’s hard to pick a few to focus on. They are often long games with grinding moments but are partnered with emotional, rollercoaster ride stories.

These are among the best JRPGs that people can get on a wide variety of modern consoles that should not be skipped.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s views.

