What does the new Tales of Arise trailer mean for the Tales franchise?

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Tales of Arise as the game nears its five month anniversary.

The trailer introduces the players to the darker world of the game and is beautifully animated in conjunction with the art style. Fans of the game who were waiting to know more about their favourite game get a small glimpse into the characters and the world of the game through the newest trailer.

Tales of Arise has been extremely well received by both fans and critics since its release last September. The most recent installment of the long-running JRPG franchise has already become the fastest selling in the nearly thirty-year-old JRPG classic franchise.

The animated trailer after some beautifully illustrated scenery shorts introduces the fans to the world of Dahna and the Astral Energy sustaining the planet. This energy is being drained by the people of the futuristic civilization of Rena.

The trailer gives the audience a view of the characters in the game with all of them getting some time to show off their flair, and also depicts the primary antagonist Vholran who is left nameless in the trailer.

The trailer has been made by the animation studio Ufotable who are known for their work on anime such as Fate/Stay Night and Demon Slayer. The trailer is very reminiscent of Ufotable's style and has led to speculation among fans whether there is an anime adaptation of Tales of Arise brewing in the future.

The newest game wants to change the tone of the past games and mixes many of the franchise's classic elements with a darker tone. This combination has led to the game's success which has pleased both older fans of the series, and the younger gaming generation who are now being exposed to the franchise.

What does the future hold for the Tales Franchise

The franchise has also received anime adaptations in the past. The recent Bandai Namco RPG Scarlet Nexus also received an anime adaptation after it was released in June 2021.

Ufotable and the Tales franchise have also worked together in the past. The studio created the animated cutscenes for every Tales game since Tales of Xillia in 2011 and produced the anime adaptations for Tales of Symphonia and Zestiria.

The success of Tales of Arise has led to a lot of speculation about the future. Along with an anime adaptation there may be remasters planned for the older games of the franchise, as a survey distributed by Bandai Namco would indicate. Overall, the success of Tales of Arise spells a bright future for the JRPG franchise.

