E3 2019: Tales of Arise details and screenshots leaked

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST News 5 // 08 Jun 2019, 17:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tales of Arise

Another big game to leak right before E3 2019 is seemingly a new Tales game called Tales of Arise.

This information was leaked by Industry Analyst Daniel Ahmad (ZhugeEX). He also revealed new information about FromSoftware's next title called "Elder Ring."

Tales of Arise is supposedly a much bigger game compared to the previous entries and is set to be announced during Microsoft's E3 2019 showcase.

On the planet Dahna, reverence has always been given to Rena, the planet in the sky, as a land of the righteous and divine. Stories handed down for generations became truth and masked reality for the people of Dahna. For 300 years, Rena has ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping people of their dignity and freedom.

Our tale begins with two people, born on different worlds, each looking to change their fate and create a new future. Featuring a new cast of characters, updated combat, and classic Tales of gameplay mechanics, experience the next chapter in the world-famous Tale of series, Tales of Arise.

Key Features

The Next Chapter – Experience the next chapter in the Tales of series, brought to life in stunning HD powered by Unreal Engine 4.

Dynamic Action – Dynamic Action RPG featuring an updated battle system that retains classic Tales of gameplay.

Stunning Visuals – High quality animation created by ufotable.

Advertisement

Along with this huge chunk of information, several screenshots of the game were also posted:

Tales of Arise

Tales of Arise

Tales of Arise

Tales of Arise

Tales of Arise

It still hasn't been confirmed as to what platforms Tales of Arise would be launching on. But since the leaks point to a reveal at Microsoft's stage, it's safe to assume that the game is headed towards Xbox One for the least.

What are your thoughts regarding Tales of Arise? Tell us in the comments down below.

Also for more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.