5 RPGs (and JRPGs) coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2022 and beyond

RPGs and JRPGs are some of the most abundant types of games out there, with a dedicated fanbase to boot. Normally, these games dominate the gaming field, with more than a handful being released every year by major studios as well as indie developers.

With the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase in the past, there have been many new announcements for upcoming video games across the next 12 months. These will also mostly be available on the Game Pass from launch day.

While a large number of games were unveiled during the event, more than a handful of them were RPGs set for a 2022 or early 2023 release date. Here are five such upcoming RPGs and JRPGs arriving on the Game Pass in the coming months.

5 upcoming RPG and JRPG titles for Game Pass in the next 12 months

1) Persona 5

One of the most successful JRPG series in the industry, Persona deals with a group of teenagers who delve into the mindscape to deal with various dangers, as well as undertake side activities. In Persona 5, this takes place in the form of the Metaverse, where the protagonist and his allies fight the suppressed psyches of various individuals.

The combat in this game is turn-based and uses the party system, with players being able to control different members in turns. Interspersed with the segments in the Metaverse is a social simulator. With this, the larger narrative is pushed forward, giving players a reason to head into the Metaverse.

The social simulator also serves as a way to form links with other party members, which will unlock higher abilities and additional moves for them. While the three most recent Persona games (P3P, P4G, and P5R) will be getting Game Pass releases, P5R (Persona 5: Royal) will arrive first on October 21, 2021.

2) Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

This new action-adventure RPG is set in a fantasy world, where players can take control of protagonist Nor Vanek, who has the simple task of killing the gods. Developed by A44, the studio behind the video game Ashen, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is set in a fictional world where magic and technology have evolved simultaneously, as can be seen by the player using a pistol and axe along with a collection of spells at their disposal.

The game sees the player traverse an open-world full of enemies whom they can take on, combining melee attacks with sorcercery. The latest gameplay trailer, showcased during the Xbox game event, demonstrated some very aesthetically pleasing combat.

While some lines can be drawn to Soulsborne gameplay, unlike Ashen, this game seems to diverge from that formula, opting instead to deliver a more unique experience. Flintlock is set for a 2023 release for Xbox and PS consoles as well as PC, while also being available on Game Pass since day one.

3) Diablo IV

Diablo IV is an upcoming strategy RPG game by Blizzard Entertainment. Announced initially during Blizzcon 2019 for PC, Xbox One, and PS4, it was later also slated for an Xbox Series X/S as well as a PS5 release.

The returning elements include procedurally generated dungeons and loot-based character building. There are a total of five playable classes to choose from, including Barbarian, Sorcerer, Druid, Rogue, and Necromancer.

This game showcases new features as well, such as an open-world in which players can traverse from the game’s start, being able to go anywhere in search of a strong opponent. The PvP mode is also a fresh addition, letting players duke it out to settle scores or just test their strengths.

The fourth instalment in the Diablo series, Diablo IV, does not have a release date yet, but only a release window of 2023. Despite this, the game is confirmed to be available on the Game Pass from day one of its release.

4) Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Developer Team Ninja is well known for their famous Souls-like games, Nioh and its sequel Nioh 2, and are now bringing out their latest title. A brand new RPG, set in a fictional historical Chinese era, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty lets players battle though human as well as supernatural enemies to unlock the power within, or so the tagline claims.

Players get to take control of a nameless soldier, possibly meaning that they can create their own character as they travel across the game's world, battling various enemies. A cinematic trailer was released for the game during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase event, although actual gameplay and any clear details regarding the story were absent.

The trailer showcases a rot affecting/infecting people into zombie-like creatures, and the player character in combat wielding a shortsword. The game is set for an early 2023 release date, and will also be available on Game Pass from day one of launch.

5) Starfield

After many years of speculation and anticipation, Todd Howard has finally revealed some much-needed gameplay of the upcoming RPG title Starfield along with a promise of a 2023 release date, possibly in the first half of the year. Being a Bethesda game, it will be available on the Game Pass from the day of its launch.

The new gameplay, shown during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase event, featured the player's character exploring an abandoned research station on a moon, somewhere on the game’s open world. While exploration was pretty standard for a Bethesda game, albeit with great-looking graphics, the combat showcased was on another level. The clunky shooting from the Fallout games has been dutifully replaced with something akin to gameplay from Doom. Yes, it was that good to look at.

Aside from an interesting storyline, the trailer also showcased some space combat, which looked immensely realistic and gorgeous. Todd Howard also noted that players would be free to land anywhere on any of the 1,000 planets in the game's universe to explore their diverse environments. While this does seem too good to be true, Starfield might just deliver on this promise, potentially rendering No Man’s Sky obsolete in one fell swoop.

