When is Persona 5 Royal coming to PC? Release Date, all DLC, and more

Persona 5 Royal, the updated version of Persona 5, is officially on the way to consoles and PCs later this year. With it comes a wealth of DLCs, new characters, and much more.

This is the definitive way to play the game, and it will finally be available in Fall 2022. Unfortunately, the system requirements for the title have not been made available as of this writing for PC users.

Persona 5 Royal heads to PC in October 2022

Persona 3, 4, and 5 Royal are heading to consoles and PCs over the next few months, beginning with Persona 5 Royal. Other titles do not have release dates, but more information is on the way.

As far as the release date, October 21, 2022, is when the game releases on both Game Pass and Steam. Fans can then expect Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden at a later time.

While the game is still the same as the original Persona 5, Persona 5 Royal has some additions to be aware of.

In particular, there are two new Confidants: Kasumi Yoshizawa and Takuto Maruiki. The latter is not playable and shows up early in the game, but Kasumi Yoshizawa winds up becoming a member of the Phantom Thieves.

The game also continues after the final month, in the form of another school semester, though it is shorter than the first semester. Persona 5 Royal also includes new activities to play, such as darts, which improves players' ability to Baton Pass.

Caroline and Justine will also hang out with the protagonist and complete side quests, but this does not improve the Strength Confidant. Persona 5 Royal also comes with the complete list of DLCs the original game featured, i.e., all 45 pieces.

DLC for Persona 5 Royal

Persona 4 Costume & BGM Special Set

Persona 3 Costume & BGM Special Set

Persona 2 Costume & BGM Special Set

Persona Costume & BGM Special Set

Shin Megami Tensei if. .. .. Costume & BGM Special Set

Persona 4 Dancing All Night Costume & BGM Special Set

Persona 4 The Ultimax Costume & BGM Special Set

Shin Megami Tensei IV Costume & BGM Special Set

Catherine Costume & BGM Special Set

Orpheus & Orpheus / Thief God Set

Izanagi & Izanagi / Thief God Set

Thanatos & Thanatos / Thief God Set

Magatsu Izanagi & Magatsu Izanagi / Thief God Set

Kaguya & Kaguya / Thief God Set

Ariadne & Ariadne / Thief God Set

Asterios & Asterios / Thief God Set

Tsukiyomi & Tsukiyomi / Thief God Set

Messiah & Messiah / Thief God Set

Persona 5 The Royal Recovery Item Set

Persona 5 The Royal Skill Card Set

Persona 5 The Royal Plain Clothes / Uniform Costume Set

Persona 5 The Royal Phantom Thief Marked Morgana Car Sticker

Persona 5 The Royal Swimsuit Costume Set

Persona 5 The Royal Persona 20th Anniversary Morgana Car Sticker with Anniversary Logo

Persona 5 The Royal Maid & Butler Costume Set

Persona 5 The Royal Christmas Costume Set

Persona 5 Dancing Star Night Costume & BGM Special Set

Persona 5 The Royal Belbedroom Costume & BGM Special Set

Persona 5 Dancing Star Night Featherman Costume & BGM Special Set

Shin Megami Tensei DEEP STRANGE JOURNEY Costume & BGM Special Set

Persona 5 The Royal Jersey Costume Set

Izanagi Ogami & Izanagi Ogami / Thief God Set

Orpheus & Orpheus / Thief God (f) Set

Athena & Athena / Thief God Set

Persona 5 The Royal Exploration Assistance Pack

Persona 5 The Royal Battle Help Pack

Persona 5 The Royal Kasumi Yoshizawa Costume Numbering Package

Persona 5 The Royal Kasumi Yoshizawa Costume MEGAMI Package

Persona 5 The Royal Kasumi Yoshizawa Costume Extra Package 1

Persona 5 The Royal Kasumi Yoshizawa Costume Extra Package 2

Persona Raoul

Persona 5 The Royal Challenge Battle Extra Set

Persona Q2 New Cinema Labyrinth Costume & BGM Special Set

Persona 5 The Royal Challenge Battle Best Customer FULLMOON

Persona 5 The Royal Challenge Battle Best Customer FOGGYDAY

Some DLCs are just cosmetics, such as the various costumes and music pieces to enjoy. However, some parts of the DLC make the game much easier, such as the different powerful Persona the users can unlock.

They do not have to take advantage of them, but they will be there, all the same.

Persona 5 Royal hits PCs on October 21, 2022, and will herald the arrival of other Persona titles coming to PCs and other consoles later down the line.

