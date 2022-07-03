When is Persona 5 Royal coming to PC? Release Date, all DLC, and more

Persona 5 Royal, the updated version of Persona 5, is officially on the way to consoles and PCs later this year. With it comes a wealth of DLCs, new characters, and much more.
This is the definitive way to play the game, and it will finally be available in Fall 2022. Unfortunately, the system requirements for the title have not been made available as of this writing for PC users.
Persona 5 Royal heads to PC in October 2022
Persona 3, 4, and 5 Royal are heading to consoles and PCs over the next few months, beginning with Persona 5 Royal. Other titles do not have release dates, but more information is on the way.
As far as the release date, October 21, 2022, is when the game releases on both Game Pass and Steam. Fans can then expect Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden at a later time.
While the game is still the same as the original Persona 5, Persona 5 Royal has some additions to be aware of.
In particular, there are two new Confidants: Kasumi Yoshizawa and Takuto Maruiki. The latter is not playable and shows up early in the game, but Kasumi Yoshizawa winds up becoming a member of the Phantom Thieves.
The game also continues after the final month, in the form of another school semester, though it is shorter than the first semester. Persona 5 Royal also includes new activities to play, such as darts, which improves players' ability to Baton Pass.
Caroline and Justine will also hang out with the protagonist and complete side quests, but this does not improve the Strength Confidant. Persona 5 Royal also comes with the complete list of DLCs the original game featured, i.e., all 45 pieces.
DLC for Persona 5 Royal
- Persona 4 Costume & BGM Special Set
- Persona 3 Costume & BGM Special Set
- Persona 2 Costume & BGM Special Set
- Persona Costume & BGM Special Set
- Shin Megami Tensei if. .. .. Costume & BGM Special Set
- Persona 4 Dancing All Night Costume & BGM Special Set
- Persona 4 The Ultimax Costume & BGM Special Set
- Shin Megami Tensei IV Costume & BGM Special Set
- Catherine Costume & BGM Special Set
- Orpheus & Orpheus / Thief God Set
- Izanagi & Izanagi / Thief God Set
- Thanatos & Thanatos / Thief God Set
- Magatsu Izanagi & Magatsu Izanagi / Thief God Set
- Kaguya & Kaguya / Thief God Set
- Ariadne & Ariadne / Thief God Set
- Asterios & Asterios / Thief God Set
- Tsukiyomi & Tsukiyomi / Thief God Set
- Messiah & Messiah / Thief God Set
- Persona 5 The Royal Recovery Item Set
- Persona 5 The Royal Skill Card Set
- Persona 5 The Royal Plain Clothes / Uniform Costume Set
- Persona 5 The Royal Phantom Thief Marked Morgana Car Sticker
- Persona 5 The Royal Swimsuit Costume Set
- Persona 5 The Royal Persona 20th Anniversary Morgana Car Sticker with Anniversary Logo
- Persona 5 The Royal Maid & Butler Costume Set
- Persona 5 The Royal Christmas Costume Set
- Persona 5 Dancing Star Night Costume & BGM Special Set
- Persona 5 The Royal Belbedroom Costume & BGM Special Set
- Persona 5 Dancing Star Night Featherman Costume & BGM Special Set
- Shin Megami Tensei DEEP STRANGE JOURNEY Costume & BGM Special Set
- Persona 5 The Royal Jersey Costume Set
- Izanagi Ogami & Izanagi Ogami / Thief God Set
- Orpheus & Orpheus / Thief God (f) Set
- Athena & Athena / Thief God Set
- Persona 5 The Royal Exploration Assistance Pack
- Persona 5 The Royal Battle Help Pack
- Persona 5 The Royal Kasumi Yoshizawa Costume Numbering Package
- Persona 5 The Royal Kasumi Yoshizawa Costume MEGAMI Package
- Persona 5 The Royal Kasumi Yoshizawa Costume Extra Package 1
- Persona 5 The Royal Kasumi Yoshizawa Costume Extra Package 2
- Persona Raoul
- Persona 5 The Royal Challenge Battle Extra Set
- Persona Q2 New Cinema Labyrinth Costume & BGM Special Set
- Persona 5 The Royal Challenge Battle Best Customer FULLMOON
- Persona 5 The Royal Challenge Battle Best Customer FOGGYDAY
Some DLCs are just cosmetics, such as the various costumes and music pieces to enjoy. However, some parts of the DLC make the game much easier, such as the different powerful Persona the users can unlock.
They do not have to take advantage of them, but they will be there, all the same.
Persona 5 Royal hits PCs on October 21, 2022, and will herald the arrival of other Persona titles coming to PCs and other consoles later down the line.