Persona 5 Royal may be headed to PC, based on Atlus' Steam profile update and Australian rating board listing

The PC port of Persona 5 Royal is perhaps on its way, which could potentially be revealed as early as tomorrow’s The Game Awards.

Although there is no official word on it yet, this rumor gained momentum based on a series of events, the latest of which involves the listing of an Atlus project from the Australian rating board.

This, coupled with the recent Steam profile update from Atlus, weighs heavily in the direction of the Persona 5 Royal PC port coming soon. Atlus’ most recent release on PC was Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster on May 21 this year.

Persona 5 Royal PC port rumored to be coming soon

As has recently been spotted by a Twitter user, Atlus updated its Steam profile to list 14 projects, whereas it was 13 after the release of Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster. There are now 11 properties of Atlus currently listed on its Steam profile, which technically leaves three spaces for new projects.

This came on the back of the findings of an Atlus project codenamed Project Pen at the Australian rating board, which was filed on November 4. The fact that Project Pen’s ratings are totally similar to Persona 5 Royal’s ratings, ranging from its overall MA15+ classification to its content types. Notably, Persona 5 Royal is the only title out of Atlus’ recent portfolio to wholly match Project Pen’s rating.

Another game from Atlus, a new Sonic game, is also heavily rumored to be announced at The Game Awards. Leaving almost no room for speculation, a tweet from Sonic the Hedgehog’s official Twitter account, confirms the Sonic game will be revealed tomorrow.

Atlus surprised everyone last year when they dropped Persona 4 Golden at PC Gamer’s PC Gaming Show 2020. Since then, Atlus has seemed more and more interested in bringing more of their games to PC.

After Persona 4 Golden’s huge sales on PC last year, Haruki Satomi, CEO of Sega Sammy, the sister company of games publisher Sega, confirmed the studio’s plans "to release Atlus catalog titles across various platforms, whether as direct ports or in the form of remasters or remakes."

All of these combined, most likely points at the Persona 5 Royal PC port coming soon to PC, potentially to be revealed at tomorrow’s The Game Awards. However, since there’s no conclusive proof, the possibility is open for PC ports of 13 Sentinels Aegis Rim, Catherine Full Body, or Persona 3 FES to be announced by Atlus instead of Persona 5 Royal.

