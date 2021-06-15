Shin Megami Tensei V new trailer showcases combat system, demon fusion and more; worldwide release on November 12, 2021

Shin Megami Tensei V is being released exclusively on Nintendo Switch on November 12, 2021. A new trailer was also shown in the Nintendo Direct presentation at E3 2021. This confirms a recent leak that was caused by an accidental update on the official Japanese website of the game.

Check out world premiere gameplay footage for the long-awaited Shin Megami Tensei V, launching exclusively for #NintendoSwitch on 11/12. #NintendoDirect



Pre-orders begin 6/21: https://t.co/cxsFNu6APu pic.twitter.com/lHhKFS1d18 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2021

The fifth mainline installment to the Shin Megami Tensei franchise is going to be released worldwide on November 12, 2021. This comes as good news to gamers outside Japan, as they had to wait for a delayed global release following the release in Japan with previous Shin Megami Tensei titles.

Atlus, the developer of Shin Megami Tensei V, also announced at Nintendo Direct that the pre-order for the physical version will begin on June 21.

The trailer showcased how players will be taking on the role of a high school student in Japan. The teenager will stumble into a mystifying post-apocalyptic version of Tokyo, where a full-blown conflict between angels and demons is going on.

The previously leaked character of “Naobino” can also be seen in the trailer, who the protagonist transforms into, following a meeting with a strange figure.

The trailer also demonstrates the turn-based combat system exploiting enemy weaknesses the series is known for. It also showcases the negotiation system, where players can engage with demons to recruit them as companions. The fusion system, which involves combining two demons to form a more powerful one, was also shown.

The Japanese trailer of Shin Megami Tensei V had some additional cutscenes in it.

Key art for Shin Megami Tensei V. - https://t.co/PlmLholtbH pic.twitter.com/tKQlh0bNTi — Persona Central (@Persona_Central) June 15, 2021

Shin Megami Tensei V Limited Edition contents

The limited edition version of Shin Megami Tensei V will be available in Japan. It comes with:

Shin Megami Tensei V game

Series Masterpiece Medley String Quartet Arrangement + Shin Megami Tensei V Advance Mini Soundtrack (35 songs, 2 CD set)

Popular songs from the series from SMT 1 to SMT IV Apocalypse have been carefully chosen and arranged as a string quartet evoking a luxurious and religious atmosphere. Additionally, a mini-soundtrack for SMT V is included in the set, making it packed with music from the entire series.

True Demon Book (A5 DVD tall case size, 116 pages)

A gorgeous hardcover book with retouched images of more than 200 demons in SMT V, including the new demons, as well as descriptions for each demon.

Naobino T-Shirt

A t-shirt designed after the hero in the game, in their Naobino form.

Special Case

A special case based on the “Tree of Wisdom” that appears in the game, featuring the characters’ eyes.

