Shin Megami Tensei V to be released on November 11, 2021: Story and gameplay details revealed

The release date of Shin Megami Tensei V was revealed, courtesy of an accidental update on the Japanese website of the game. The update, which reverted to its original state in 15 minutes, brought forth several new details about the upcoming game.

Shin Megami Tensei V will be released on Tuesday, November 11, 2021. Although the release date could be for Japan only, the worldwide release date should not be too far.

Shin Megami Tensei V Releasing on November 11, 2021, Story and Gameplay Details Leaked - https://t.co/h11tG0PcFH pic.twitter.com/t5PCP8okJG — Persona Central (@Persona_Central) June 4, 2021

This error was presumably made on the Japanese webpage while preparing for the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct on June 15th.

The mainline entry to the Shin Megami Tensei series is a highly anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive RPG.

Shin Megami Tensei V’s date revealed, along with additional new details

The accidental update to the Japanese website of Shin Megami Tensei revealed lots of new information about the game.

Shin Megami Tensei V will fuse the quintessential charm of the SMT series with high-quality visuals of the latest hardware. The first game of the Shin Megami Tensei series was released in 1992 and eventually gained immense popularity, which can be attributed to its dark worldview, anarchic scenarios, and original combat systems with demons and deities as allies.

Building on top of that legacy, Shin Megami Tensei V will deliver a new demon experience like never before.

The main character of Shin Megami Tensei V is a high school student living an ordinary life. They wander into another world called “Da’ath.”

"The hero fuses with a mysterious man and becomes a “Naobino,” a forbidden being, throwing himself into a battle between gods and demons."

Shin Megami Tensei V (Image via personacentral.com)

The webpage went into details about Da’ath:

“In the mysterious world “Da’ath,” where desert is found all over, various gods and demons are scattered about, including demons as large as mountains and giant birds flying in the sky.”

Regarding Demons in Shin Megami Tensei V, it was stated:

“As you explore Da’ath, you’ll face over 200 demons. In addition to familiar demons, several demons newly drawn by Masayuki Doi, the character designer of this title, will also appear.”

Demons in Shin Megami Tensei V (Image via personacentral.com)

Players will be navigating the mysterious world of “Da’ath,” which is crawling with powerful demons. The player will be required to make use of the various means to advance, which includes “growing the power of Naobino” and “utilizing the power of the demons themselves.”

Shin Megami Tensei V release date leaked (Nov 11) along with gameplay/story details due to Japanese website being updated early https://t.co/aGaw0iW2of pic.twitter.com/IbjdNXsFxF — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 4, 2021

Fans can expect to see more about Shin Megami Tensei V on E3 2021 Nintendo Direct on June 15.

