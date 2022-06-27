Every DLC featured in Persona 5 Royal's upcoming PC and Xbox port

Fans couldn't be more excited about Persona 5 Royal's (P5R) upcoming arrival on non-PlayStation platforms. The popular PS4-exclusive RPG has been revealed to be coming to PC and Xbox via Microsoft's recent Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. Two other titles, Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden, will also make their way to the platforms.

With P5R, developer Atlus introduced a vast array of DLCs to the iconic JRPG. It has now been revealed that they will also be included in the upcoming rendition of the game. Additionally, they will be unlocked from the get-go so players can use them at their discretion.

What DLCs are included in Persona 5 Royal on PC and Xbox?

With over 40 items bundled in, it is a pretty long list. But the gist of it is that it includes costumes, music, consumable items, and Personas (via Picaro Sets). All of these are based on other games in the franchise, like Shin Megami Tensei IV and Persona Q2, or even other Atlus games like Catherine:

Persona 4 Costume & BGM Set

Persona 3 Costume & BGM Set

Persona 2 Costume & BGM Set

Persona Costume & BGM Set

Shin Megami Tensei if… Costume & BGM Set

Persona 4: Dancing All Night Costume & BGM Set

Persona 4 Arena Costume & BGM Set

Shin Megami Tensei IV Costume & BGM Set

Catherine Costume & BGM Set

Orpheus & Orpheus Picaro Set

Izanagi & Izanagi Picaro Set

Thanatos & Thanatos Picaro Set

Magatsu Izanagi & Magatsu Izanagi Set

Kaguya & Kaguya Picaro Set

Ariadne & Ariadne Picaro Set

Asterius & Asterius Picaro Set

Tsukiyoni & Tsukiyomi Picaro Set

Messiah & Messiah Picaro Set

Persona 5 Royal Recovery Item Set

Persona 5 Royal Skill Card Set

Persona 5 Royal Plain Clothes & Uniforms Costume Set

Persona 5 Royal Phantom Thief Morgana Car Sticker

Persona 5 Royal Swimsuit Costume Set

Persona 5 Royal Persona 20th Anniversary Morgana Car Sticker with Anniversary Logo

Persona 5 Royal Maid & Butler Costume Set

Persona 5 Royal Christmas Costume Set

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight Costume & BGM Set

Persona 5 Royal Velvet Room Costume & BGM Set

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight Featherman Costume & BGM Set

Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux Costume & BGM Set

Persona 5 Royal Jersey Costume Set

Izanagi-no-Okami & Izanagi-no-Okami Picaro Set

Orpheus (f) & Orpheus Picaro (f) Set

Athena & Athena Picaro Set

Persona 5 Royal Dungeon Assistance Pack

Persona 5 Royal Battle Assistance Pack

Persona 5 Royal Kasumi Yoshizawa Mainline Costume Set

Persona 5 Royal Kasumi Yoshizawa Shin Megami Tensei Costume Set

Persona 5 Royal Kasumi Yoshizawa Extra Costume Set 1

Persona 5 Royal Kasumi Yoshizawa Extra Costume Set 2

Raoul (Persona)

Persona 5 Royal Challenge Battle Extra Set

Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth Costume & BGM Set

Persona 5 Royal Challenge Remarkable Guest: Full Moon

Persona 5 Royal Challenge Remarkable Guest: Foggy Day

The most useful among these are the new Personas that can be fused for use in combat. Additionally, there are also DLC side missions to undertake, including boss fights. Persona 5 Royal is coming to PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

