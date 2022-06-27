Every DLC featured in Persona 5 Royal's upcoming PC and Xbox port

Fans couldn't be more excited about Persona 5 Royal's (P5R) upcoming arrival on non-PlayStation platforms. The popular PS4-exclusive RPG has been revealed to be coming to PC and Xbox via Microsoft's recent Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. Two other titles, Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden, will also make their way to the platforms.
With P5R, developer Atlus introduced a vast array of DLCs to the iconic JRPG. It has now been revealed that they will also be included in the upcoming rendition of the game. Additionally, they will be unlocked from the get-go so players can use them at their discretion.
What DLCs are included in Persona 5 Royal on PC and Xbox?
With over 40 items bundled in, it is a pretty long list. But the gist of it is that it includes costumes, music, consumable items, and Personas (via Picaro Sets). All of these are based on other games in the franchise, like Shin Megami Tensei IV and Persona Q2, or even other Atlus games like Catherine:
- Persona 4 Costume & BGM Set
- Persona 3 Costume & BGM Set
- Persona 2 Costume & BGM Set
- Persona Costume & BGM Set
- Shin Megami Tensei if… Costume & BGM Set
- Persona 4: Dancing All Night Costume & BGM Set
- Persona 4 Arena Costume & BGM Set
- Shin Megami Tensei IV Costume & BGM Set
- Catherine Costume & BGM Set
- Orpheus & Orpheus Picaro Set
- Izanagi & Izanagi Picaro Set
- Thanatos & Thanatos Picaro Set
- Magatsu Izanagi & Magatsu Izanagi Set
- Kaguya & Kaguya Picaro Set
- Ariadne & Ariadne Picaro Set
- Asterius & Asterius Picaro Set
- Tsukiyoni & Tsukiyomi Picaro Set
- Messiah & Messiah Picaro Set
- Persona 5 Royal Recovery Item Set
- Persona 5 Royal Skill Card Set
- Persona 5 Royal Plain Clothes & Uniforms Costume Set
- Persona 5 Royal Phantom Thief Morgana Car Sticker
- Persona 5 Royal Swimsuit Costume Set
- Persona 5 Royal Persona 20th Anniversary Morgana Car Sticker with Anniversary Logo
- Persona 5 Royal Maid & Butler Costume Set
- Persona 5 Royal Christmas Costume Set
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight Costume & BGM Set
- Persona 5 Royal Velvet Room Costume & BGM Set
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight Featherman Costume & BGM Set
- Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux Costume & BGM Set
- Persona 5 Royal Jersey Costume Set
- Izanagi-no-Okami & Izanagi-no-Okami Picaro Set
- Orpheus (f) & Orpheus Picaro (f) Set
- Athena & Athena Picaro Set
- Persona 5 Royal Dungeon Assistance Pack
- Persona 5 Royal Battle Assistance Pack
- Persona 5 Royal Kasumi Yoshizawa Mainline Costume Set
- Persona 5 Royal Kasumi Yoshizawa Shin Megami Tensei Costume Set
- Persona 5 Royal Kasumi Yoshizawa Extra Costume Set 1
- Persona 5 Royal Kasumi Yoshizawa Extra Costume Set 2
- Raoul (Persona)
- Persona 5 Royal Challenge Battle Extra Set
- Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth Costume & BGM Set
- Persona 5 Royal Challenge Remarkable Guest: Full Moon
- Persona 5 Royal Challenge Remarkable Guest: Foggy Day
The most useful among these are the new Personas that can be fused for use in combat. Additionally, there are also DLC side missions to undertake, including boss fights. Persona 5 Royal is coming to PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.