NieR: Automata The End of the YoRHa Edition announced for Nintendo Switch

Four years after launch, NieR: Automata is finally headed to the Nintendo Switch. The 2017 action RPG developed by Japanese studio Platinum Games is the most popular entry in the overarching Drakengard series.

Amidst rumors and developer statements expressing interest, not many fans were hopeful about a port.

Now, Nintendo fans can rest easy as the iconic hack and slash title will arrive on October 6, 2022. The announcement was revealed at the recent Nintendo Direct Mini showcase, just one among many featured upcoming game highlights.

NieR: Automata The End of the YoRHa Edition is complete experience

The great news is that NieR: Automata The End of the YoRHa Edition is a native port. No cloud streaming trickery here.

It is the same game initially released on the PlayStation 4 without any content compromises. All DLCs released so far for it are packed in as well.

According to the trailer, NieR: Automata The End of the YoRHa Edition also includes new costumes exclusive to the Nintendo Switch version.

The trailer also showcases in-game footage from the Switch build. Given the power gap between the PlayStation 4 and Big N's hybrid console, it looks surprisingly decent.

The performance seems to hold up, too, to an extent. However, it would be best to wait until the final release to look at the end product's performance and visual metrics.

The total game download file size comes in at about 11 GB.

What is NieR: Automata about?

Taking place in the year 5012 AD, it is a sequel to the original NieR and branches out thousands of years after one of its endings. It features three protagonists: 2B, 9S, and AS.

All of them are Androids who arrive on a post-apocalyptic Earth to face off against invading machine lifeforms. The gameplay sees gamers traverse open maps and take down foes in hack and slash combat. Platinum Games specializes in character action games, after all.

This expertise is also felt in Automata with its stylish combos and magnificent setpieces. The story is regarded as one of its highlights, and so is the solid soundtrack.

The latter also allowed the game to win the Best Score award at The Game Awards 2017. The combat is also punctuated by various minigames (like hacking) and bullet hell segments.

Larger-than-life and skill-testing boss fights also keep users on their toes. All in all, it is the complete JRPG package and continues to be one of the most memorable games of this past decade.

If readers have not played NieR: Automata before, the Nintendo Switch version is enough reason to double-dip.

