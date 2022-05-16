All PS4/PS5 games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Red Dead Redemption 2, and more

Sony has officially unveiled details, including the list of games coming to the newly revamped PlayStation Plus service. PlayStation Plus, Sony's gaming service, is going through a significant change from next month onwards.
While the service initially offered multiplayer access and a couple of titles monthly, the new redesign brings a renewed focus on massive library access, similar to Xbox's Game Pass.
The new PlayStation Plus consists of three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. Essential brings familiar multiplayer access to two monthly games at the same price.
With Extra, PlayStation offers a massive library of PS4 and PS5 games. With that being said, let's take a look at the library.
All PlayStation Studios games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra
The new PlayStation Plus launches with a slew of games for players to jump in and play. The plans do not include the latest titles like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7.
However, it brings a fantastic PS4 catalog, which includes the entire Uncharted series (Nathan Drake Collection, A Thief's End, and Lost Legacy) and Marvel's Spider-Man & Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
It also contains titles like God of War, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, and Death Stranding Director's Cut. With that being said, let's look at all of the first-party PS4 and PS5 games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra.
- Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
- Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4
- Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
- Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4
- Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
- Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
- Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
- Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4
- Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5
- God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla Games, PS4
- Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
- LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
- LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
- Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4
- MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
- Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
- Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
- Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4
- Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4
- The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
- The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4
- The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4
All third-party games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra
While PlayStation Plus Extra brings impressive first-party titles, its third-party roster is equally impressive.
The roster ranges from blockbuster AAA hits like Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition, Control: Ultimate Edition, and Red Dead Redemption 2, to indie darlings that have established themselves as Game of the Year contenders, lien Ashen, Celeste, Dead Cells, and Hollow Knight.
With that being said, let's look at all of the third-party titles coming to PlayStation Plus Extra.
- Ashen | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
- Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
- Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
- Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5
- Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
- Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
- Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5
- Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
- Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4
- Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
- Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
- The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4
The new PlayStation Plus plans kick off in June in select regions. Interested players can choose from three different plans, Essential, Extra, and Premium, each with a different set of perks and features for players to try out.