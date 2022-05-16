All PS4/PS5 games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Red Dead Redemption 2, and more

Sony has officially unveiled details, including the list of games coming to the newly revamped PlayStation Plus service. PlayStation Plus, Sony's gaming service, is going through a significant change from next month onwards.

While the service initially offered multiplayer access and a couple of titles monthly, the new redesign brings a renewed focus on massive library access, similar to Xbox's Game Pass.

The new PlayStation Plus consists of three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. Essential brings familiar multiplayer access to two monthly games at the same price.

With Extra, PlayStation offers a massive library of PS4 and PS5 games. With that being said, let's take a look at the library.

All PlayStation Studios games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra

The new PlayStation Plus launches with a slew of games for players to jump in and play. The plans do not include the latest titles like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7.

However, it brings a fantastic PS4 catalog, which includes the entire Uncharted series (Nathan Drake Collection, A Thief's End, and Lost Legacy) and Marvel's Spider-Man & Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

It also contains titles like God of War, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, and Death Stranding Director's Cut. With that being said, let's look at all of the first-party PS4 and PS5 games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra.

Alienation | Housemarque, PS4

Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4

Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4

Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4

Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4

Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5

Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5

Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5

Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4

Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5

God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4

Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla Games, PS4

Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4

Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4

Knack | Japan Studio, PS4

LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4

LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5

Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4

MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4

Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Resogun | Housemarque, PS4

Returnal | Housemarque, PS5

Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4

Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4

The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4

The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4

The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4

Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

All third-party games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra

While PlayStation Plus Extra brings impressive first-party titles, its third-party roster is equally impressive.

The roster ranges from blockbuster AAA hits like Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition, Control: Ultimate Edition, and Red Dead Redemption 2, to indie darlings that have established themselves as Game of the Year contenders, lien Ashen, Celeste, Dead Cells, and Hollow Knight.

With that being said, let's look at all of the third-party titles coming to PlayStation Plus Extra.

Ashen | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5

Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4

Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4

Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5

Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4

Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5

Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5

Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4

Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4

Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5

The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4

The new PlayStation Plus plans kick off in June in select regions. Interested players can choose from three different plans, Essential, Extra, and Premium, each with a different set of perks and features for players to try out.

