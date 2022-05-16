5 best superhero games, ranked

Just like superhero movies, superhero games also have a ubiquitous fan following within gaming and non-gaming communities.

The journey of the superhero game genre started off with the release of Superman back in 1979 for the Atari 2600 console. Since then, the genre has seen many new games from different comic book adaptations entering the evergreen archives.

Even though the number of games increases over time, only a few of them have stood out as some of the best. One of the most celebrated superhero franchises, Spider-Man, has resided among such legendary games since the early 1990s.

Here's a list of the five best superhero games that fans have had the chance to play so far.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

What are the best superhero games?

5. Infamous Second Son

Infamous Second Son (Image via Sucker Punch Productions)

Developer(s): Sucker Punch Productions

Publisher(s): Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

One of the most underrated superhero games of all time, Infamous Second Son is the third installment in the evergreen Infamous series. Sucker Punch Productions looked to change how they approached the series with this game.

The developers introduced an open-world system to the standard action-adventure gameplay genre, making the protagonist’s movements much more fluid to best fit the genre. While the gameplay received a series of mixed reviews due to repetitive side-quests and a binary morality system, the story received a huge amount of positivity due to the new direction that the franchise took.

Quickly enough, Infamous Second Son became a huge commercial success that broke the sales records held by its predecessors and ended up being one of the bestselling games for PlayStation 4.

4. Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 is an underrated gem (Image via Marvel and Lego)

Developer(s): TT Games, Traveller's Tales, Feral Interactive

Publisher(s): Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Feral Interactive

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, macOS, Macintosh operating systems, Classic Mac OS

As the name suggests, Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 is a Lego-themed title hailing from the action-adventure genre that came out back in November 2017. The game features both single-player and multiplayer aspects as players are allowed to manipulate time while they lock horns in battle with four other players.

The story of the game centers around time-travel as the players are to stop Kang the Conqueror through various arenas across space and time. The main attraction of the game is the huge cast of playable characters and heroes from different eras and dimensions hailing from the existing Marvel Universe.

Although the game is quite dated, the beautiful storytelling, dynamic battle mechanics, and space-time continuum theory makes it one of the most unique superhero games to exist.

3. Batman: Arkham Knight

The cover image of Batman Arkham Knight (Image via Rocksteady Studios)

Developer(s): Rocksteady Studios

Publisher(s): Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft Windows

The latest installment in the long-running Arkham series of DC Comic’s very own vigilante superhero, Batman. With Arkham Origins highlighting the past of various characters within the Arkham world, Batman Arkham Knight looked to complete the legacy left behind by the previous games.

The game was released back in 2015 with flawless hand-to-hand combat and massive graphical and gameplay upgrades from its predecessors.

The visible amelioration of previous problems and the next-generation graphics and sound design at the time, combined with the gripping storyline, marks Batman Arkham Knight as one of the best superhero games to exist.

2. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

The official artwork of the game featuring all the members of the Guardians of the Galaxy (Image via Square Enix)

Developer(s): Eidos-Montréal

Publisher(s): Square Enix, Square Enix Europe

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft Windows

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was released on October 26, 2021, as a superhero gaming experience on most of the leading gaming platforms. With streamlined story-telling and crisp graphics, this game flawlessly brings out the joy of playing superhero games on next-generation hardware.

The game stood out not only because of the next-generation support but also because it portrayed all the Guardians of the Galaxy members in the most comical way possible. Adding more details, background music, OSTs, and title tracks contribute to the grandeur of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

1. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Cover image featuring Miles Morales in action as Spider-Man (Image via Insomniac Games)

Developer(s): Insomniac Games

Publisher(s): Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Following in the footsteps of Marvel’s Spider-Man, which was released back in 2018, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales turned out to be one of the best superhero games to exist on the PlayStation console, if not within the whole genre.

Using the same formula as its predecessor, polishing and adding some much-needed gameplay features, Miles Morales became the spiritual successor of Marvel’s Spider-Man. The game closely follows the journey of Miles Morales as it portrays the awesome yet endearing life of the teen as Spider-Man.

Edited by Danyal Arabi