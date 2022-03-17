What is Miles Morales' ethnicity? Fans react as Jaden Smith casting rumors intensify after Will Smith's statement

Will Smith has fueled suspicion that his son, actor Jaden Smith, is in talks for a key part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In January, Jaden Smith added fire to rumors of him being cast as Spider-Man by sharing a photo of himself wearing a Spidey mask. He wrote as he shared the photo, “Wya I’m Tryna Swing By.”

Jaden @jaden Wya I’m Tryna Swing By Wya I’m Tryna Swing By https://t.co/L7EqkcUjig

Miles Morales originally appeared in Sony's animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where he swiftly won over the audience's hearts. Miles was also the first Spider-Man of color in the movie.

Jaden Smith's father, Will Smith, has now reportedly confirmed that Jaden is MCU's Miles Morales, in a statement obtained by POPTime,

"My son is preparing himself physically and mentally to get a place as one of the characters who will make history for the first time in the saga of a movie that many already know and ask for."

Jaden Smith's alleged casting intensifies the question of Miles Morales' ethnicity on the internet

Rumors circulating on social media that Jaden Smith will play Miles Morales in the live-action film are causing quite a stir, and that stir is being caused mainly because the ethnicity of the actor does not match that of the character written in the MCU comics.

Morales, the son of an African-American father and a Puerto Rican mother, was born and reared in Brooklyn, New York City. Miles is a proud member of the vibrant Afro-Latino community. He dances salsa while wearing Timberlands and speaks Spanish with his mother.

maldito idiota @billnyeheisaspy rumours of jaden smith playing miles morales, i might actually cry. school has gone to shit but atleast we gettin good film rumours of jaden smith playing miles morales, i might actually cry. school has gone to shit but atleast we gettin good film

ÆCH @aechgonz ion know how I'm gonna feel if Jaden Smith ends up being Miles Morales. ion know how I'm gonna feel if Jaden Smith ends up being Miles Morales.

Jaden Smith, on the other hand, hails from a mixed ethnic background of African-American, African-Creole-Barbadian, and African-Creole-Jamaican.

That is why fans on Twitter are outraged that Marvel could go to this extent of misrepresentation on ethnic grounds. Some fans have even openly declared that they will not continue watching the franchise if this rumor is true.

Dahhuulk @dahhuulk2



Miles Brown- Age 17

Dallas Dupree Young- Age 15



Or find someone new Jaden is 23 and who knows when we will see miles in the Mcu



What do u think?



#milesmorales #SpiderMan #JadenSmith #Mcutwt Jaden Smith as Miles Morales? Why not pick someone younger like one of these 2?Miles Brown- Age 17Dallas Dupree Young- Age 15Or find someone new Jaden is 23 and who knows when we will see miles in the McuWhat do u think? Jaden Smith as Miles Morales? Why not pick someone younger like one of these 2? Miles Brown- Age 17 Dallas Dupree Young- Age 15 Or find someone new Jaden is 23 and who knows when we will see miles in the Mcu What do u think?#milesmorales #SpiderMan #JadenSmith #Mcutwt https://t.co/oYYHwYl4FX

Fans on Twitter have taken to strongly objecting to this casting decision rumor by Marvel, as they believe Marvel should reconsider their opinion. Casting Will Smith's son to play the titular character in a live action movie seems like a blatant abuse of power to the fans as Jaden is much older to play the part.

🅿️A🅿️ES @KreezyBopape Jaden Smith as live action Miles Morales?? Oh dear lord please intervene Jaden Smith as live action Miles Morales?? Oh dear lord please intervene

Hermes Aurelius @hermesaurelius1 Jaden Smith as Miles Morales? Yeah no I’m good. They need to find someone else please!!! Jaden Smith as Miles Morales? Yeah no I’m good. They need to find someone else please!!!

Metamorphosis 🇵🇷 Rox @MetamorphosisRx First of all, I don’t think I want a live action version of the Miles Morales movie. If they do, and the rumors are true, this is why as much as I love Hamilton, I’ve always had a problem with changing the race and/or ethnicity of characters. Jaden Smith is not Miles Morales. First of all, I don’t think I want a live action version of the Miles Morales movie. If they do, and the rumors are true, this is why as much as I love Hamilton, I’ve always had a problem with changing the race and/or ethnicity of characters. Jaden Smith is not Miles Morales.

PrometheusRisesAgain @prometheus50K This Jaden Smith as Miles Morales BS I’ve been hearing about better not be true.



If it is, I’ll wait for the MCU to hard reboot, I don’t even want to see Donald Glover play Aaron Davis/The Prowler. This Jaden Smith as Miles Morales BS I’ve been hearing about better not be true. If it is, I’ll wait for the MCU to hard reboot, I don’t even want to see Donald Glover play Aaron Davis/The Prowler.

Fans also unanimously let it be known to marvel that Spiderman is apparently the story of an ordinary kid from an unknown neighborhood rising to power, and they wouldn't mind if Miles were to be cast as some lesser-known actor like Dallas Dupree Young.

Hector of Texas @HectorofTexas I’d rather see a no name kid from Brooklyn play Miles Morales then Jaden Smith. I’d rather see a no name kid from Brooklyn play Miles Morales then Jaden Smith.

PINKAMENA 🌈🦄 @DirtyDianaPie If Jaden actually got cast as Miles Morales and Will gets the Oscar over Andrew…. I’ll have to fight the whole Smith family or sue for pain and suffering. If Jaden actually got cast as Miles Morales and Will gets the Oscar over Andrew…. I’ll have to fight the whole Smith family or sue for pain and suffering.

They have all welcomed the fact that a fresh face would suit the character better than Jaden.

Some fans even pointed out that Will Smith supposedly winning the Academy Award for Best actor this year is a weird coincidence to this sudden casting decision.

Diana Benitez 🎄🐌 @DBenitez95 Pls @ marvel don’t cast jaden smith as miles morales. The role should go to a young Afro Latino actor. Don’t erase half of his identity. Proper Afro Latino representation is already slim to none, don’t ruin it. Pls @ marvel don’t cast jaden smith as miles morales. The role should go to a young Afro Latino actor. Don’t erase half of his identity. Proper Afro Latino representation is already slim to none, don’t ruin it.

According to fans, correct representation matters as the Afro-Latino community has very few roles to their name. They have vehemently requested Marvel that half the ethnicity of Spider-Man of color should not be erased off just like that.

Edited by Sabika