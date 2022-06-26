Which House is best in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes?

Following the success of Fire Emblem Warriors amongst the community, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes has finally been released as a sequel to the 2017 title. With Three Hopes being out for a few days now, players are looking closer at the game in an attempt to give themselves the upper hand for an easier playthrough.

One of the ways players have looked into making their playthrough easier is in the choice of the nation they choose to side with. With the choice between three different nations, some players are going to prefer one over the other. But is there really any benefit to picking one particular nation over the others?

While the topic of one House being better than the others is rather subjective, there may be one or two particular nations that would make the game easier for newcomers to the Warriors games. This is of greater importance in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes as it is a vastly different game than that of the main Fire Emblem titles.

Choosing a side in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Dimitri from Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (Image via Nintendo)

While there is no true right or wrong way to play any game, Three Hopes presents the choice to the player in a way that may imply that there are consequences. The truth of the matter is that it really only affects the direction of the playthrough without any major moral hardships on the player, so they are free to decide for themselves.

As far as gameplay goes, the main difference between each differing path players may choose in the game is what characters they will be able to play as. Luckily, in commemoration of the game's release with so many different characters, Nintendo has released trailers for each of the three nations players can choose.

Adrestian Empire

Since the game is considered somewhat of a sequel to Fire Emblem: Three Houses, each nation features characters from each of the three different clans from that game. Edelgard is front and center as the leader of the Adrestian Empire. For players that cared for characters of the Black Eagles in Three Houses, this nation is for you.

The other characters players will have on their side when they choose the Adrestian Empire are:

Hubert

Dorothea

Bernadetta

Ferdinand

Caspar

Petra

Linhardt

Kingdom of Faerghus

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hope's Holy Kingdom of Faerghus is this game's version of the Blue Lions from Three Houses. As such, Dimitri makes an appearance as the showcase hero for this faction. Other beloved characters from the Blue Lions House obviously make appearances in Three Hopes as well.

The remaining list of characters exclusive to this path includes:

Dedue

Felix

Mercedes

Ashe

Annette

Sylvain

Ingrid

Leicester Alliance

The final nation in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is the Leicester Alliance, which is this game's version of the Golden Deer House. The famed dragon-rider Claude makes an appearance as this nation's leader. Of course, the other characters from the Golden Deer House are present as well.

Characters included in this path include:

Lorenz

Hilda

Raphael

Lysithea

Ignatz

Marianne

Leonie

Going into which of these nations are the best, none make the game easier than the other choices. Finally, this leaves players to follow their gut when deciding which House to side with in their playthrough. However, Raphael did say that 'his muscles can't be contained' in his nation's trailer, so the Leicester Alliance pulls ahead just for that.

