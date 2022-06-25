What are Strategies in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes?

In just about every Fire Emblem game, strategy is key. In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, though, strategy also looks very different. This new game takes the characters of Three Houses and puts them in a Dynasty Warriors-style game.

Typically, Fire Emblem games have plenty of resources that gamers can use to get a leg up (battalions, weapons, and class promotions). Not all of these are in Three Hopes, but there are Strategies that players can access.

How can players bolster their forces in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes?

Strategies are basically ways that players can boost their army before heading into battle. These can be accessed using the preparation screen that appears before any main battle begins.

Strategies take many forms. Some of them offer positional advantages that can change the way a map is laid out to make it easier to move on. For example, a player could build a bridge on a map to access an area easily.

Many other Strategies involve the actual units and how they perform in battle. An example of this would be equipping a unit with a healer, so that they can stay healthy throughout the battle.

In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, recruiting units (or persuading, as it’s referred to in the game) is considered a strategy. This is how gamers can get students from other houses.

Just like in Three Houses, players get to choose between one of the routes in Three Hopes. These include Scarlet Blaze (led by Edelgard), Azure Gleam (led by Dimitri), and Golden Wildfire (led by Claude).

Once a path is chosen, though, a player will only get a set of students belonging to that house. So any other units will need to be persuaded to join the player.

Strategies can be used to recruit other students, like those from the Kingdom of Faergus (Image via Omega Force)

Every class in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes has a fair diversity of units, but they each have general strengths. Edelgard’s class is filled with several mages (Linhardt, Dorothea, and Hubert). Claude’s class, on the other hand, features skilled archers (Claude and Ignatz). Dimitri’s class has more typical close-quarter combatants (Felix, Dedue, and Sylvain).

Some gamers might be wondering how they can get these Strategies in the first place. Well, this is done by acquiring Strategy Resources. Next to every large mission on the map are several side missions that players can clear for Strategy Resources.

These somewhat operate the same way auxiliary battles do in Three Houses. Each side mission gives the player 10 Strategy Resources. However, this will also lower the amount of renown the player gets for clearing the mission, so it’s important to keep that in mind.

Many fans have recently been dipping their toes in the demo of the game. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes will see a full release on June 24.

