5 underrated SNES RPGs to revisit in 2022

The SNES has some of the greatest RPGs of all time, but not all of them receive the credit that they rightfully deserve. Some of them were simply too difficult or were released too late in Super Nintendo's life cycle. Others were simply overlooked or perhaps reviewed poorly, only to be given a new lease on life later.

A wealth of SNES RPGs are out there just waiting to be played. This list talks about some underrated RPGs that are worth playing outside the mainstream and popular choices.

Some games may feel like they belong on this list, but they do not make the cut for one reason or another. EarthBound is technically an underrated classic because it was reviewed poorly upon launch. However, it is now hailed as one of the greatest RPGs of all time, despite its poor ad campaign.

Lufia 2: Rise of the Sinistrals is another excellent RPG that has a found love in modern times. While many note it now to be one of the best games on the SNES, its late launch made it overlooked by many.

Other games were perhaps ignored for being too easy, like Final Fantasy Mystic Quest, or too hard, like The 7th Saga.

5) Soul Blazer

Soul Blazer by Quintet is genuinely one of the most underrated SNES RPGs of all time. Part of the Quintet Trilogy that includes Soul Blazer, Illusion of Gaia, and Terranigma, the games were well received but still underappreciated. These games all tell very deep, occasionally dark stories, and the action-RPG gameplay is fantastic.

The hero is some form of divine deity sent down to the world to restore the world’s creatures to life. By destroying a series of monster lairs, souls of the living will be freed and returned to their homes.

The ultimate goal of getting to Deathtoll and defeating them was a challenging but rewarding affair. It certainly has a unique story, where the hero frees six villages from the clutches of Deathtoll and heads to the World of Evil to set things right once and for all.

4) Secret of Evermore

Secret of Evermore was designed exclusively for American markets. It is not the first title to do so, joining the illustrious ranks of Star Tropics. While the SNES RPG was not well received upon launch, it has also gained a cult following in more modern times.

The gameplay feels very similar to Secret of Mana and features a unique Alchemy system. In it, the protagonist has to learn the spells and farm materials to cast and improve the alchemical spells. It has an enjoyable story with some comical moments featuring a boy and his dog traveling through a variety of wild areas.

3) Ultima VI: The False Prophet

Though many take one look at the visuals for Ultima VI: The False Prophet and write it off, it is worth trying out. The Ultima franchise focuses on morality, and seeing monsters as intelligent creatures makes it a special series.

Ultima VI: The False Prophet is a complex story of the Avatar as he focuses on conquering evil while also upholding rich moral values. The game is well-known for its solid atmosphere and brilliant musical score.

Though the Ultima series in general is remembered fondly, Ultima VI: The False Prophet is one of the more memorable in the series’ history on console.

2) Robotrek

Robotrek is a ridiculous, comical, and satirical game that does not take itself seriously at all. While it features a comical, goofy visual style, the tool system and combat system are top-notch.

The ability to create and customize a trio of robots to use in battle was second to none. Players can read books that teach them how to construct the following weapons with which to equip robots:

Bombs

Beam swords

Axes

While it is a beloved title now, that was not always the case.

1) Breath of Fire 2

Breath of Fire 2 was released during the heyday of SNES RPGs and is often overlooked for games like Chrono Trigger, EarthBound, or the Final Fantasy series. A predecessor to Breath of Fire 1, the titles showcases the dragon clan becoming incredibly weak, and a massive church beginning to take the religion’s place.

St. Eva sweeps across the land, and with them comes a dark, treacherous conspiracy. The assortment of wild characters who come together to fight it are able to change forms with the Shaman system, changing how each character fights in a few ways.

In addition, the game had multiple endings and a hidden character from Breath of Fire 1.

The SNES RPG made the bold move of painting the church as evil, which is now just another anime trope. The story is filled with tragedy and sadness, but also gives players something to think about as they play.

What a Super Nintendo fan considers underrated or overrated will always vary from person to person. This is just the opinion of one writer when it comes to underrated RPGs that ought to be revisited in 2022.

