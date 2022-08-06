10 JRPGs to replay in August 2022

JRPGs are beloved around the world for their challenging gameplay, rich stories, and unforgettable worlds. It’s a genre that produces amazing video games every year, but the real question is, what JRPGs should fans look to play in August 2022?

As expected, there are thousands to choose from across both modern and retro consoles, as well as PCs. With that in mind, this list is the opinion of a writer with a deep love for JRPGs. Obviously, these picks can vary from player to player, depending on what they are already playing and what they prefer in their games.

Some readers may notice that there are repeats from the previous month's list of JRPGs and that’s because those games are still excellent and worth a replay nonetheless. Fortunately, there are plenty of amazing games for players to enjoy in the month of August 2022.

While many of these games are classics from previous consoles, they are all readily accessible on more modern platforms, making them easier to acquire without spending a fortune.

10 JRPGs worth replaying

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Persona 4 Golden

Dragon Quest 3

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Final Fantasy X

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Star Ocean First Departure R

Chrono Trigger

Tales of Vesperia

Yakuza 0

10) Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Now that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is fully available on the PlayStation Plus system, it’s a great time to pick it up if fans haven't already done so in July. It’s the definitive way to play the game, and while it only covers the time spent in Midgar, it’s still a memorable adventure.

Furthermore, the characters from the initial Squaresoft game have more time on screen and have been given more depth and personality. Though the action RPG gameplay was a major adjustment, fans have really taken to it.

With difficult optional encounters and the fun Yuffie DLC, it’s a great time to play this title, making it one of the JRPGs to revisit this month.

9) Final Fantasy X

Though the PlayStation 2 version of Final Fantasy X is heralded as one of the greatest JRPGs of all time, the HD Remake is much easier to pick up and play. It comes with a number of quality-of-life improvements, aside from the enhanced visuals and remastered score.

The innovative turn-based combat returns in Final Fantasy X, and also has the added benefit/challenge of the Expert Sphere Grid. It completely reshapes the sphere grid, allowing players to try various different approaches to the game. On top of that, it also includes FFX-2, making it a two-for-one in JRPGs.

8) Persona 4 Golden

While Persona 5 is one of the best games in the entire franchise, one should never underestimate the power of a good whodunit. Persona 4 Golden is a murder mystery and is available on PC, as well as classic PlayStation consoles.

When it comes to JRPGs, this title is a masterclass in telling tragic stories, even in comparison to other Persona titles. The turn-based combat is crisp, and it is strangely satisfying to assemble a crew of powerful demons to draw power from. All in all, it is a game that genuinely delivers on every level.

7) Dragon Quest 3

As the godfather of JRPGs, Dragon Quest 1 first came to North America with the name 'Dragon Warrior' in August 1989. With that in mind, why not play one of the greatest Dragon Quest games of all time, DQ3? It’s available on mobile devices as well as the Nintendo Switch, and brings a ton of challenges and sharp gameplay with it.

The port has updated graphics and allows players to experience a classic NES RPG anywhere they go. Players control the son of the legendary Ortega and must take up after their father to seal away an evil force once and for all.

Players have great customization options in picking whatever kind of party they want, from Wizards and Soldiers, to Goof-offs and Merchants. It’s an amazing game and still holds up decades later.

6) Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Though not traditional in terms of JRPGs, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is a Metroidvania/Action RPG from the creator of Castlevania. Legendary producer Koji Igarashi (IGA) developed the game himself and crafted a 'Metroidvania' that is absolutely worth exploring.

The visuals are sharp and dark, and are paired with a fantastic musical score. Players explore a vast castle akin to Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, defeating enemies to collect Shards that grant a variety of useful demon powers. It also comes with several built-in optional modes and characters, such as the Randomizer mode.

5) Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is still worth a play, as it is considered one of the greatest games in the entire Yakuza catalog. As Ichiban Kasuga’s first outing as the main protagonist, the shift to a turn-based RPG was one that was initially controversial. That said, it was received positively by critics and fans alike.

Not even counting the main story, it has tons of side quests to take on, mini-games to play, and one of the better collections of karaoke songs to play when it comes to Yakuza.

4) Star Ocean: First Departure R

Interestingly, Star Ocean 1 is a game so good that it has been remade multiple times. Though it can be found on the PSP, alongside a remake of Star Ocean 2, Star Ocean: First Departure R was later ported to the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

It’s a game that many JRPG players may have missed out on, and has become more accessible than ever. It tells a classic story that blends futuristic technology with fantasy characters and races, with excellent action-based combat.

Star Ocean is a classic franchise, and it’s a great time to take a trip back in time to where it all began.

3) Chrono Trigger

It’s not a controversial statement to say that Chrono Trigger is one of the greatest JRPGs of all time. The classic Squaresoft RPG from the 'Dream Team' (consisting of legends Akira Toriyama, Hironobu Sakaguchi, and Yuji Horii) is truly an exceptional game. Though it's not a cheap game to buy for the SNES, it’s also available on the Nintendo DS and more recently, mobile and Steam releases.

Though the Steam release did not start off as an enjoyable playthrough, it was updated and fixed, making it worth a try here in August 2022. With 10+ endings, a beautiful score, and top-notch gameplay, there’s never a bad time to play Chrono Trigger.

2) Tales of Vesperia

For this writer’s money, the best game in the Tales franchise, Tales of Vesperia is a must-play. Originally released in the United States on the Xbox 360, it was remastered and given a Definitive Edition on more modern consoles.

The story of these unlikely heroes coming together to form the Brave Vesperia guild and try to save the world is a unique one in the Tales franchise, without a doubt. It also has one of the best JRPG characters ever, in the very good dog Repede.

1) Yakuza 0

While the latest Yakuza game is the beginning of Kasuga Ichiban’s career as the main protagonist, Yakuza 0 is the beginning of Kiryu Kazuma’s. A prologue‍ to the Yakuza franchise, the title is set in the late 1980s. It features some of the best music tracks, side quests, and antagonists in the Yakuza franchise as a whole.

It displays a fantastic view of late 80s Japan, during the economic boom that the country experienced at the time. It also gave players the first chance to really experience Goro Majima’s story, and see what shaped him into the man he would become.

There will never be a shortage of exceptional JRPGs to play. For the month of August 2022, this is just one writer’s selection of some games that are sure to not disappoint, no matter how many times they are played.

