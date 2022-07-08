PlayStation Plus reportedly adding FF7 Remake Intergrade and multiple Assassin’s Creed titles in July 2022

The upcoming PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium line-up of games for July has reportedly been leaked well ahead of their official announcement.

The speculation sparked in a RestEra post by the user who goes by the handle of BlackBate hints at the fact that multiple Assassin’s Creed titles along with Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will be making their way to the subscription model.

What gives this alleged leak a bit of authority is BlackBate’s notary as a leaker. The user might have an infrequent RestEra poster. However, BlackBate is rarely off the mark whenever they post about certain speculation.

The user was one of those who had accurately provided the community with details regarding Death Stranding Director’s Cut and Skull & Bones well ahead of the official announcement.

However, speculation is just speculation by the end of the day, and PlayStation users are advised to take this bit of information with a grain of salt.

Games speculated to hit PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium this July

Sony recently launched a revamped PlayStation Plus service which boasts the distinct membership services of Essential, Extra, and Premium.

BlackBate suggests that the following titles will be the ones up for grabs in July for Extra and Premium members:

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade + FF7R Episode Intermission

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Apart from this, Sony had also previously confirmed that Stray will be included with the Extra and Premium membership on July 19, 2022. It is also the game's release date for both the console and PC.

The Essential membership tier provides the same benefits as the old PS Plus service. This will include free PS4 as well as PS 5 games every month. Along with multiplayer access as well as game discounts in the store.

On the other hand, Extra and Premium are higher tiers and will provide the same services as the Xbox or PC Game Pass. In the sense that players will have free access to a catalog of 400 games on the console, which they can download and keep as long as they are on a subscription.

The Premium tier allows access to PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games through cloud streaming.

