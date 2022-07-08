Stray release date, system requirements, platforms, and more

Annapurna Interactive’s upcoming cyberpunk title, Stray, releases this month on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. It has a unique story starring an adorable cat in a cyberpunk world nearly devoid of humans. The game was first teased back in 2020 and is now ready to launch on the above platforms. The system requirements of the game are now available.

Stray is a third-person action-adventure game developed by BlueTwelve Studio, a French team working with Annapurna Interactive. The game is set in an open world, and the gameplay focuses on exploration.

The protagonist of the game is an adorable cat, who is in a world populated by robots. The cat wants to return to his family but must navigate through a variety of puzzles, move around obstacles, and complete platforming sections.

Stray will also be available for free for PS Plus Extra members! Pre-orders for Stray are now available on @Steam with a 10% discount

The cat is accompanied by a small drone, B-12, who can translate the language of the robots. Working together, they will work towards the goal of reuniting with the stray cat’s family. Although it is an adorable game, there's danger in every corner. The swarming Zurk creatures appear to be hunting for the cat. The robots, on the other hand, seem completely nonplussed by the feline, at least in the trailers.

The game will launch on July 19, 2022, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC and was developed in Unreal Engine 4. The minimum requirements and recommended requirements are as follows:

Minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-2300 or AMD FX-6350

Intel Core i5-2300 or AMD FX-6350 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti, 2 GB, or AMD Radeon R7 360, 2 GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti, 2 GB, or AMD Radeon R7 360, 2 GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 10 GB space

Recommended requirements

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i5-4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780, 3 GB, or AMD Radeon R9 290X, 4 GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780, 3 GB, or AMD Radeon R9 290X, 4 GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 10 GB space

It does not have high requirements, so most console and PC users will be able to play the game.

In summary, this is a unique title from Annapurna Interactive. To those who want to explore a futuristic, dystopian world with an adorable cat, this game is highly recommended. At this moment, the game is exclusive to PC and PlayStation consoles. The developers are yet to disclose any information about the game being available on Game Pass or the Xbox consoles. For PlayStation and PC users, the game will drop on July 19, 2022.

