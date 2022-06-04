Cyberpunk cat game Stray gets a July 2022 release date

Stray, one of the most anticipated indie games of 2022, was showcased at the recently concluded State of Play, and the release date was finally confirmed. The cyberpunk cat game has been wishlisted by many because of the promise of its unique gameplay and perspective.

Stray has seen multiple delays over the past year, with the game being moved to early 2022 from its initial release date of 2021 so that the developers could provide a complete product. The release period was then further moved to Summer 2022, as conveyed in a tweet on the official PlayStation channel.

Play as a cat lost in a cyberpunk city when Stray arrives in July this year

Stray is set to arrive on July 19, and fans are extremely excited about it. Sportskeeda had previously reported the same as a tentative date based on a leak posted by PlayStation Game Size. After the initial trailer, players were treated to a four-minute gameplay walkthrough at a showcase last year, which revealed the world they would be able to immerse themselves in.

Annapurrna Intercative @A_i us, whenever someone asked about the release date us, whenever someone asked about the release date https://t.co/zKsYmBPM8k

Story continues below ad

Set in a futuristic cyberpunk city, players will be stepping into the paws of a ginger cat with a backpack. The stray cat has fallen into a world populated by robots and is trying to make its way back to its family. Along the way, players will be able to call on a flying drone named B12 for help. B12 will be able to translate the language of the robots and help store any items found.

Other than the novel perspective that the game is set to offer, one particular thing that stands out in the latest clip is the environment of the game world. The color palette gracefully suits the cyberpunk aesthetic of the city as the cat walks around the space with feline grace.

Can You Pet the Dog? @CanYouPetTheDog You can nuzzle the robot as the cat in Stray You can nuzzle the robot as the cat in Stray https://t.co/rWKk39yOkY

Story continues below ad

The State of Play trailer showcases the cat exploring various spaces in the game, which have been exquisitely rendered and are especially interesting given the perspective that the game offers. The clip features a stroll through a narrow bylane, after which it shows the cat up on a terrace knocking down glass bottles, interacting with robots, jumping from ledges, and purring and licking its paws.

The developers have attempted to capture the mannerisms of a cat and how it would move around in the space of a city. One would have to wait until the game comes out to give the final verdict, but the recent trailer suggests they have managed to do so with remarkable fidelity.

Developed by BlueTwelve Studio and published by Annapurna Interactive, or Annapurrna Intercative as they call themselves on Twitter at the moment, Stray is going to be available on PlayStation 4 & 5 and PC. The long-awaited game is almost here, and players can't wait to purr, meow, knock things over and engage in other such cat shenanigans.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far