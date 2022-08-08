10 horror video games worth replaying in August 2022

Horror is one of the most popular genres in all forms of entertainment, including movies and video games. It engages the human psyche and makes people feel immersed in the experience. Viewers and players are filled with dread and fear while also being thoroughly entertained.

In a saturated genre lacking cohesive plots and full of cheap jumpscares, it is hard to find video games that truly capture the player's imagination.

However, over the years, several titles have defied the stereotypes of mediocrity associated with their peers and have done justice to the horror genre.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Alien: Isolation, The Evil Within and 8 other horror video games that are timeless classics worth revisiting in 2022

1) Outlast

Developed and published by Red Barrels in 2013, Outlast was a breath of fresh air in the horror genre. At a time when horror-themed video games were becoming formulaic and stale, the game revitalized the genre through its first-person perspective with a camcorder view.

Outlast follows Miles Upshur, an investigative journalist who receives an email about shady practices at a psychiatric hospital. He decides to look into these occurrences but runs into life-threatening situations. The game is based purely on survival and offers an immersive horror experience.

With Outlast: Trials scheduled for a late 2022 release, it is the perfect time to revisit this survival-horror classic.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, Linux, Nintendo Switch

Model: Paid

2) Resident Evil 7

Resident Evil is possibly the most popular franchise in the genre of horror video games. Traditionally, the games have been third-person survival horror shooters with elements of puzzle-solving.

Resident Evil 7, released in 2017, was a soft reboot of the series and completely restructured its approach to gameplay. The game is played from a first-person perspective and places more emphasis on escaping and surviving rather than combat. It is also a lot more focused on delivering an engaging narrative, as the protagonist tries to rescue his estranged wife from a murderous family.

Resident Evil 7 received a lot of critical and commercial success. With the remakes of the classic video games making the series relevant again, it is important that we recognize the role of Resident Evil 7 in the revival of the franchise.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Windows, Stadia, Nintendo Switch

Model: Paid

3) Alien: Isolation

Based on the iconic movie by Ridley Scott, Alien: Isolation is a survival horror video game released by SEGA in 2014. It is one of the most unique entries on this list as it is purely based on survival, with no combat elements present at all.

Players assume the role of Amanda Ripley, the daughter of the original movie's protagonist, as she tries to escape the unkillable xenomorph aboard their spaceship. The AI of the xenomorph is extremely sophisticated and adaptive, as it hunts players down ruthlessly.

The constant fear of being chased and stalked creates a spine-chilling and immersive environment. This makes the game stand out among its peers in the survival-horror genre.

Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Windows, Linux, OS X, Nintendo Switch

Model: Paid

4) Until Dawn

Developed by Supermassive Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment in 2015, Until Dawn is an interactive survival horror game based on the concept of the butterfly effect.

This implies that every choice made by players in the game has lasting consequences and determines the course of the narrative. Players can control one out of eight playable characters as they try to survive life-threatening situations in Blackwood Mountain.

Until Dawn surpassed all expectations, with its emphasis on branching storylines, immersive third-person gameplay, entertaining quick-time events, and compelling characters. With the abundance of choice-based adventure video games nowadays, this game is definitely worth revisiting to experience the genre at its best.

Platforms: PlayStation 4

Model: Paid

5) Amnesia: The Dark Descent

Released in 2010 by Frictional Games, Amnesia: The Dark Descent is a classic in the genre of first-person survival horror video games.

Players control Daniel, the protagonist, as he navigates Castle Brennenburg while solving puzzles and avoiding danger. The dark environment of the game is made even more immersive by the sanity mechanic. Players must ensure that Daniel's fear of darkness doesn't drive him insane.

The ominous atmosphere created by the overwhelming darkness makes the game a truly terrifying experience without relying on cheap jumpscares.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, Linux, macOS, Nintendo Switch

Model: Paid

6) Dead Space

Developed by Visceral Games and published by EA, Dead Space is a series of futuristic horror games, with the first entry being released in 2008. The franchise was praised by critics and inspired a variety of spin-off media, including movies and novels.

Dead Space is set in the 26th century. It follows Isaac Clark, who is plagued not only by undead horrors but also a religious cult that believes the government is hiding information about aliens.

The game was praised for its sound design, atmosphere, combat mechanics, and the creative HUD, where Isaac's suit serves as a health bar indicator. It is widely regarded as one of the greatest video games ever made and is receiving a modern-gen remake.

Platforms: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Windows

Model: Paid

7) The Evil Within

The Evil Within is the brainchild of the creator of the Resident Evil series, Shinji Mikami. Developed by Tango Gameworks and published by Bethesda, it is a survival horror game played from a classic third-person perspective.

The events of the game follow Sebastian Castellanos, a police sergeant who is pulled into a mysterious world full of nightmarish horrors while investigating a murder.

Despite its flawed shooting and combat mechanics, the game's atmosphere and character design were praised by critics. Its sinister environment creates an ever-present ominous sense of tension.

With a sequel available on the previous generation of consoles, The Evil Within is well worth revisiting in 2022.

Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Model: Paid

8) Visage

Independently developed by SadSquare Studio, Visage is a Kickstarter-funded horror game played from a first-person perspective. The developers drew inspiration from video games like P.T., which garnered fans' admiration through their immersive storytelling design.

Similar to P.T., the game is set in a mysterious suburban house, with the protagonist trying to uncover its history while also trying to make it out alive. The game also borrows the sanity mechanic from the Amnesia series, which means players have to avoid staying in the dark for too long.

The constant state of anxiety that builds within the game leaves no room for cheap jumpscares, making it one of the best horror video games to revisit in 2022.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

Model: Paid

9) The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan

Developed by SuperMassive Games and published by Bandai Namco, Man of Medan is an interactive survival horror game, which is part of eight planned video games in The Dark Pictures anthology.

Players can control one of five playable characters, which includes four students and the captain of the boat they're on. During their voyage, they face not only life-threatening situations with pirates but also supernatural encounters with a ghost ship.

The title was praised for its take on the choice-based mechanics often used in horror video games, with players making decisions based on the character's head or heart.

With an extensive lineup of sequels planned for the future, Man of Medan is worth revisiting in 2022 to prepare for future releases.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows

Model: Paid

10) Five Nights at Freddy's

The original Five Nights at Freddy's is one of the most creative takes on the genre of horror video games. It has inspired countless sequels and spin-offs. Developed and published independently by Scott Cawthon, the game has developed a cult following over the years.

Players assume the role of a security guard in a fictional pizza place known as Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. They must defend themselves from the evil homicidal animatronic mascots who come to life at night.

The gameplay is extremely simplistic, with players using point-and-click mechanics to keep the evil at bay. However, this only serves to make the atmosphere more tense and immersive.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch

Model: Paid

