According to recent leaks Until Dawn Remake might be in development

According to a source close to the project, a remake of the narrative-driven horror game Until Dawn is in the works. Supermassive Games' 2015 release was well-received by fans and served as the inspiration for the developer's The Dark Pictures series. Now, it appears that gamers will be able to return to the world of the Wendigo on next-generation platforms.

AccountNGT on Twitter first reported on the possibility of a remake. They noted in a brief post that they had heard from many distinct sources that Supermassive Games was working on "a remake of Until Dawn for some time that will be coming to current-gen consoles."

AccountNGT @accngt From what I've heard from several separate sources, in addition to their new games, Supermassive Games is reportedly working on a remake of Until Dawn for some time that will be coming to current-gen consoles. I will try to find out more about this potential project.

Despite the lack of information, a subsequent tweet from the account today revealed that Supermassive is planning to return to the game in a different capacity in the future. Many fans believe Sony is using the remake to test interest in the series in order to develop a sequel.

Until Dawn was released back in 2015 as a PlayStation 4 exclusive

The first Until Dawn was launched as a PS4 exclusive in 2015. Many of AccountNGT's followers have questioned his choice of the word "consoles" in the tweet.

The game is still controlled by Sony as a whole, which is why the game was only ever launched on the PS4 in the first place. It would be a fascinating move if the game were to be remade on other platforms for a multitude of reasons.

However, PlayStation has demonstrated in recent years, particularly with regard to the PC platform, that it is more interested in releasing games to other locations than in the past. As a result, it's feasible that the game may be released on Xbox, PC, or possibly Nintendo Switch.

Players take control of eight young people in the interactive drama/horror game Until Dawn. The protagonists must survive Blackwood Mountain while facing many threats.

Player choices have a big impact on the game, and they may modify the story since all of the playable characters might live or die based on the choices they make. The game's plot was written to be told in the style of a classic horror flick.

The horror game was first created for the PlayStation 3 and its motion controller, PlayStation Move. When Until Dawn became a PS4 exclusive, the motion controls were removed. It'll be fascinating to see how a remake performs on next-generation systems.

Edited by R. Elahi