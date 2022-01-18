Sony PlayStation 5 is set to restock in India today, pre-order window to start soon

This will be the first restock in India that the Sony PlayStation 5 will be enjoying in 2022, and enthusiasts will finally be able to book their pre-orders for the console across multiple retailers.

The pre-order window will be starting soon across the platforms of Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, Vijay Sales, Games The Shop, and more. However, since the official start time is not yet announced by any of the online stores, it’s advised that customers refresh the PlayStation 5 purchase page so that they can be the first in line.

The first PS5 restock of 2022 has been highly anticipated by Indian Sony fans for quite a while now. This is only the 12th restock that the region will be seeing, and will be a rather brief and limited one, as chip shortages across the globe are still hampering the production and distribution of the console.

How to place a pre-order for the Sony PlayStation 5 once the window goes up

Users looking to get their hands on Sony’s latest console will be able to pre-order from the above-mentioned retail stores.

However, it’s important to note here that according to rumors, the restock will be only of the standard PlayStation 5 model that comes with a disk drive and is priced at 49,990 INR. It’s highly likely that the digital version of the console, priced at 39,990 INR will not be available for pre-order this time around.

Additionally, Sony Centre has also hinted that those who pre-order the PS5 during the brief window will likely receive their consoles by 8 February.

Unfortunately, it’s currently uncertain if those who are able to pre-order will receive their consoles. As seen previously, there were moments where retail stores had to cancel pre-orders due to unknown technical challenges that arose because of the pandemic, and enthusiasts are advised to take this under consideration as well.

