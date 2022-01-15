Apex Legends PlayStation 5 version: Expected size and release date

Apex Legends may finally get its native PlayStation 5 version in 2022. Recent rumors and data-mined leaks have hinted at a release window and a file size for the game.

While Respawn Entertainment is yet to provide fans with an official date, the PS community is convinced that the release will take place sometime next month. The shooter’s season 12 kicks off in February, and fans believe that the PS5 version of the game will finally go live around that time.

As for the total downloadable size of the game, Twitter handle PlayStation Game Size has revealed that the PS5 version of the game will be over 80 GB without the day one patch.

The Twitter handle is notorious for revealing accurate file sizes of upcoming titles on the platform, before official announcements. Hence, it is highly likely that the shooter’s PS 5 version will indeed be close to 80 GB.

Apex Legends PS5 might be above 80 GB in size with a release date set for February

Respawn @Respawn



For regular Arenas, Habitat 4 will be on a 60 min rotation for the next week, returning to the typical 15 mins on Jan 18. With the launch of the @PlayApex Dark Depths Event, the new Arenas map, Habitat 4, will be the only map in rotation for the next 24 hours in Arenas Ranked.For regular Arenas, Habitat 4 will be on a 60 min rotation for the next week, returning to the typical 15 mins on Jan 18. With the launch of the @PlayApex Dark Depths Event, the new Arenas map, Habitat 4, will be the only map in rotation for the next 24 hours in Arenas Ranked.For regular Arenas, Habitat 4 will be on a 60 min rotation for the next week, returning to the typical 15 mins on Jan 18. https://t.co/roaGfkP0z4

If the above news is true, Apex Legends players on the PS5 must wait a while for their favorite shooter to finally have a version dedicated to the next-gen console.

It was back in August 2021 when Respawn Entertainment announced its plans to bring a more upscaled version of the game for PlayStation 5. Until the version arrives, PS5 users will be required to keep grinding it out in the PS4 version of the game via backward compatibility.

There is not much information on what Respawn will look to introduce in the upcoming season. However, each new season introduces a new legend along with a brand new Battle Pass. So, these are some of the things that players can look forward to at the very least, even if a PS5 version is not on the cards just yet.

