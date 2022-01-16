PS3 games have started to apper on PS5 store, sparking discussion of backward compatibility

Backward compatibility on the PS5 has been a heavily requested feature by many PlayStation fans, albeit the superior hardware and the brilliance of life-like games they can enjoy on next-gen consoles.

While new and unique are the two main USPs that every good video game has, an odd sense of nostalgia is attached to older video games.

Many community members have long wanted PS, PS2, and PS3 games to appear on PS5. It will be interesting to see how the games of those eras would have run on a next-gen console.

If community rumors and leaks are to be believed, there is great news for PlayStation fans and their crusade for backward compatibility. If the information from the PS5 store is trusted, there have been certain appearances that have hinted at the future.

Games like Prince of Persia and Bejeweled are available for direct purchases on the PS5 store

PS3 games appearing for PS5 should usually redirect the player towards the PS Now section. PS Now has reportedly been undergoing several revamps, but they're still available on the market.

It all started with the listing of Dead or Alive 5 on the PS5 Store. Under normal circumstances, the game should have led the player to get a PS Now subscription. However, the game has a standalone price of £7.99, although players haven't been able to buy it.

This listing can quite easily be an error of some sort. Games not available to be sold separately have appeared unintentionally in many digital stores in the past. But the way the game has now emerged right after filing a patent related to backward compatibility seems too big a coincidence.

Over time, more games have also appeared, including several Prince of Persia games and Bejeweled. All of this has been reported by the community, and there is a strong belief that Sony may have finally mitigated the problem it had with backward compatibility.

These developments come in light of an unrevealed project codenamed Spartacus. This is supposed to be a competitor of Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass and is reported to have similar tiers to the Game Pass.

It remains to be seen what future developments on these lines will turn out to be. The rumors in the market have been that Project Spartacus could be ready as early as the upcoming spring. Sony may have earlier claimed that a Game Pass-type model may not be viable for them, but the market trends may have forced their hands.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar