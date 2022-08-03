EA confirms single-player games are important to them despite a focus on live-service games

During EA's most recent earnings call, CEO Andrew Wilson discussed their gaming portfolio of both single-player titles and their live-service games. During the call, Andrew Wilson was asked how single-player games fit into the portfolio, and the CEO insisted that single-player games are very important to the company overall.

He made it well-known that they aren’t going to stop making live-service games and seemed to be very keen on making single-player titles, such as the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Though 70% of EA’s business is live-service, they still reportedly care about single-player games

When it comes to the company's portfolio, the CEO stated they consider two very important things: building online communities and telling stories. Andrew Wilson discussed these, asking the people on the call how they could bring these two ideologies together.

Andrew Wilson asked how they build worlds, tell stories, and develop their online communities. He would then remark that they are growing their network and the amount of time gamers spend in their games.

Though the vast majority of their business involves its live-service games, they do consider telling stories and building worlds to be incredibly important, specifically when it comes to single-player games.

"And as we think about single-player games, we think it's a really, really important part of the overall portfolio that we deliver in the fulfilment of those core motivations.”

The company's CEO would then explain how they make some of these important decisions when developing new games. The company highlighted how they look at their community, how they spend their time, and then act accordingly:

"And the way we plan for it over time is really just looking at our community, and looking at how they're spending their time, and looking at where motivations may or may not be fulfilled. And we'll look to supplement that with the addition of new online games, new multiplayer games, and new single-player games."

It’s worth noting that this discussion on single-player games comes after the company's Twitter handle made a joke about single-player games that received enormous backlash from the internet.

Electronic Arts @EA They’re a 10 but they only like playing single-player games They’re a 10 but they only like playing single-player games

Though the CEO insisted that single-player games are very important to the company, Chief Financial Officer Chris Suh made it known that live-service games aren’t going anywhere. They account for over 70% of the company’s business, and that’s not going to end.

He would go on to talk about the company’s investments in both live-service and single-player titles. They aren’t going to stop producing either style of game, but the big financial winners for the company are their various live-service games.

While it is good to know that the company will be developing more single-player titles in the future, they will likely never take precedence over the more financially successful titles.

However, fans can let out a sigh of relief knowing that titles like the Star Wars games aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

