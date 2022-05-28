"PlayStation 5 has some really interesting haptics" - Stig Asmussen talks about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor during Star Wars Celebration

During Star Wars Celebration, Respawn’s Stig Asmussen spoke with StarWars.com and had a lot to say about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The director talked about the game and gave a few interesting tidbits about what can be done with the more powerful technology of modern consoles.

Asmussen also addressed the mood of the video and even had a special message for fans of the original game.

There are some pretty major benefits to working on next gen-consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Focusing on the modern consoles instead of including older consoles results in every player having a similar experience.

For the developers of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, it’s all about the power of these consoles. Stig Asmussen spoke about the way they can make the game feel more like a film through this technology.

“So I think the biggest thing is ray tracing, or lighting. That’s allowing us to do real-time lighting, all the time, at a fidelity that’s well beyond anything that we’ve ever produced before. Since it’s real-time, we get to see the changes as we tweak the lights — immediately, essentially.”

Between this and the speed of these consoles' hard drives, developers can make sure the gorgeous visuals load quickly. Stig Asmussen spoke about this and the PlayStation 5’s controller's haptics.

“PlayStation 5 has some really interesting haptics on their controller that we’re digging into, and it’s just an easier process in general.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be about survival, and the trailer has a considerably dark tone. Cal Kestis lives in a time when the Jedi are being ruthlessly hunted. This was another topic of discussion in the interview.

“They are in dark times, and Cal and the crew are doing whatever it takes to stay alive. That might mean that they are making connections with people that, in other times, might be considered unsavory.”

The developers aren’t going to spoil anything; Stig Asmussen and his team are not taking the development of this game lightly.

He ended things with a message for the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fans, saying he wants to get the game into the fans’ hands and is grateful that he can take part in crafting a part of the Star Wars universe.

“We’re making the game for the fans. Every day we’re putting our blood, sweat, and tears into it. There’s nothing that’s more important to us than getting the controller into the players’ hands and having them have a Star Wars experience that they feel is worthwhile, they have fun playing, and it puts a smile on their face.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has no confirmed release date other than 2023 and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Cal Kestis' story will continue as he travels with BD-1 and tries to survive the darkest of times.

