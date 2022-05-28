Star Wars Jedi: Survivor officially announced; ‘next-gen’ only teaser trailer showcases Cal Kestis returning in 2023

Respawn has officially announced the sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, titled Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This sequel brings back Cal Kestis and BD-1 and other characters in 2023, only to next-gen platforms like PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated upcoming titles set in the galaxy far, far away.

The first game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, told an original story set in the universe. It followed a young Jedi Padwan names Cal Kestis, five years after the Great Jedi Purge, as he rediscovers the use of force and his Jedi training, even as Inquisitors hunt him.

The title received high praises from fans and non-fans of Star Wars for its captivating storytelling, fascinating world, and level design, and capturing the true feeling of being a Jedi with the lightsaber and the use of force.

The sequel was confirmed to be in development earlier this year, with Stig Asmussen returning as director. Today, at the Star Wars Celebration, it was officially announced for next-gen platforms with the title Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor brings back Cal Kestis and company in 2023 for ‘next-gen’ only

The game ties in the expansive Star Wars mythos with excellent world design and a satisfying gameplay loop.

Talks and speculation on the sequel began right after the first game’s launch. Originally released on the 8th generation of systems (PS4, Xbox One) in the fall of 2019, the game was upgraded to the 9th generation systems (PS5, Xbox Series X|S) in the summer of last year.

Today, Respawn Entertainment debuted a teaser trailer and confirmed the name, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. While light on plot details, the trailer features cinematic shots of the world, with Stormtrooper marching, an abandoned interior of Stinger Mantis, and a monologue by a dark side character, who could very well be the Grand Inquisitor.

The teaser also features Cal Kestis going up against a new hooded dark side figure, perhaps another Inquisitor or a Sith Lord, as the blue and red lightsabers clash. The teaser trailer ends with Cal and BD-1 finding a mysterious woman floating in what appears to be a regeneration chamber in an abandoned facility.

Considering the timeline, the person could be from a time before the Great Jedi Purge, during the Galactic Republic, perhaps from the High Republic or the Old Republic eras.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor looks fantastic and already has fans excited for the release next year. Meanwhile, Cal Kestics is rumored to appear in the currently ongoing Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series, with Cameron Monaghan reprising his role from the games, thus tying the larger world together.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is one of many Star Wars games currently under development

After the formation of the Lucasfilm Games division and the end of EA’s exclusivity on the license, the company is exponentially expanding into video games with the iconic world of Star Wars. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order by Respawn Entertainment, is one of many Star Wars games currently under development.

The list of major games currently under development is as follows,

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Respawn Entertainment

- Respawn Entertainment Untitled Star Wars game - Ubisoft Massive Entertainment

- Ubisoft Massive Entertainment Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake - Aspyr Media

- Aspyr Media Star Wars Eclipse - Quantic Dream

- Quantic Dream Untitled Star Wars game - Skydance Media

Fans can always replay Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order while waiting for the sequel. The game is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. It is also included with the Xbox Game Pass and EA Play.

