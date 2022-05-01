5 Star Wars games to get into in anticipation of Star Wars Jedi 2

With a recent surge in Star Wars video game info and releases, it is a good time to be a fan of the iconic sci-fi saga. With recent rumors about the upcoming sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, fan anticipation has begun to increase, especially with the upcoming Star Wars day.

Star Wars @starwars #ThisWeekInStarWars , the Star Wars Celebration schedule is revealed, Darth Malgus joins Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes and much, much more! #ThisWeekInStarWars, the Star Wars Celebration schedule is revealed, Darth Malgus joins Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes and much, much more! https://t.co/qxTa4DqeQ4

Fans of the original Jedi, who are looking forward to Respawn's second outing, would undoubtedly want to consume as much further interactive media as possible. Here are some great and varied games in the series that should tide fans over until EA drops new details about the next entry.

These are some of the best Star Wars games of all time

EA Star Wars @EAStarWars Become a Jedi in STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order, the new action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment. Available now on Xbox One, PS4, and PC. Become a Jedi in STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order, the new action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment. Available now on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

1) Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic

First released in 2003, Knights of the Old Republic is an RPG epic from Bioware, the same devs that went on to create Dragon Age and Mass Effect. Darth Malak, a Dark Lord of the Sith, has unleashed a Sith armada against the Galactic Republic. The customizable player must track him down and defeat him.

KOTOR emphasizes exploration and has real-time-with-pause combat. The gameplay is a tad dated now, and it is still worth playing for the writing alone. The latest release of the game is the Nintendo Switch version, with a remake coming in the future to PS5 and PC.

2) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The recently released LEGO entry in the Star Wars saga is both the biggest LEGO game yet and a celebration of the media's universe. It features scenarios across eight Star Wars films all recreated in LEGO brick and humor.

Players traverse many locales in the saga's universe, engage in dogfights, take down foes using lightsabers and of course, collect LEGO Studs.

It is playable on PC, PS4, XB1, Nintendo Switch, PS5 and XSX|S.

3) Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Become one with the Force in this hack & slash adventure from LucasArts. First released back in 2008, it is still considered one of the best entries in the series. As Starkiller, Darth Vader's secret apprentice, players must hunt down Jedi survivors.

The action driven hack & slash combat is fast and fluid and the Force allows manipulating objects and even enemies.

The Wii version was recently remastered for Nintendo Switch but otherwise the game is also available on PC, PS3, 360, PS2, DS and PSP.

4) Star Wars Squadrons

2020's Squadrons is purely a space combat driven experience from Motive Studios. Playing as either the Galactic Empire or New Republic, fans engage in dogfights in their spaceships. Squadrons features many ships that are categorized into classes. Players can enjoy both multiplayer and single player modes.

The game is available on PC, PS4, XB1 and XSX|S.

5) Star Wars Battlefront II (2017)

EA and DICE's 2017 multiplayer shooter had one of the most disastrous launches in gaming history, with the game widely criticized for its predatory monetization and grindy progression mechanics. Several patches and tweaks later, BF2017 is in a much better state now.

Akin to its predecessors, the sequel to the 2015 reboot sees players engage in PvP skirmishes, which are the main focus of the game. Players can play as characters from different factions, each with different skills and classes, even iconic heroes. A wide variety of maps as well as co-op modes are available for players to engage in.

It is out for PS4, XB1 and PC.

Edited by Saman