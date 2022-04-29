Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel reportedly coming in 2023, will be next-gen exclusive

Publisher EA has had its grip on the Star Wars game license for a while now. Though they had some trouble with Battlefront II 2015, they have since made smooth strides. For instance, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the 2019 action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, is considered one of the best entries in the series yet.

Given the popularity of the Cameron Monaghan-featured hack-and-slash title, a possible sequel is a no-brainer. This is something EA confirmed earlier this year. On that note, insider Jeff Grubb has shared some new details about the upcoming next entry.

Star Wars Jedi 2 won't be coming to last-gen systems

Speaking during a GiantBomb podcast, Jeff claimed that Star Wars Jedi 2:

Will be next gen-only

Will drop the 'Fallen Order' name

Will arrive no sooner than 2023

Here's what he had to say,

"Star Wars Jedi 2 is going to be new-gen only, where it’s PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and then of course PC. One of the reasons that they’re going to be able to do that is because it’s not coming out until 2023. This game is for sure now not coming out until 2023"

The reason for dropping PS4 and XB1 was cited as:

"It makes it easier to just disassociate yourself with those millions of PS4s and Xbox Ones out in the world when you are in 2023 and you’re going to have several months of making it very easy to get an Xbox Series X, probably a few months before now and then when it’s actually okay to get a PS5. And then at the same time you can take advantage of it and do something that feels new."

In a nutshell, they wouldn't have to "straddle these generation lines." In other words, Respawn need not worry about cross-gen performance. They can simply target the newer machines on the market right now and base the game around them. This way, Jedi 2 can truly be a next-gen experience, and no one has to worry if its systems and mechanics scale to older consoles. Think Bloober Team's The Medium, the 2020 horror game which is also a PS5 and XBOX Series X|S exclusive.

Coming back to the matter at hand, the title was allegedly targeted for a 2022 release, but then the studio had a change of plans. Now that it is certain that the game is unlikely to arrive this year, it gives developers extra time to ensure everything is as it should be.

Star Wars @starwars This May at @SW_Celebration join Lucasfilm’s filmmakers and special guests for a look at what’s coming soon to a galaxy near you. strw.rs/6000KIZ28 This May at @SW_Celebration join Lucasfilm’s filmmakers and special guests for a look at what’s coming soon to a galaxy near you. strw.rs/6000KIZ28 https://t.co/DgiEU3rwdi

Jedi 2 could also be featured at the upcoming Star Wars Celebration event that will take place next month, May 2022. This could also give us information on other Star Wars projects that are currently in development under EA's supervision. Are you looking forward to them?

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh