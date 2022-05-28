5 things you might have missed from the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor teaser

EA's latest announcement includes Star Wars Jedi: Survivor from Respawn Entertainment. It is a sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and will arrive in 2023. This lines up with previous rumors about the game.

So far, the publisher has provided a small pre-rendered trailer that hints at what's to come. Analyzing it reveals a wealth of information that fans would be happy to know about. So here's all that can be uncovered from the footage.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's debut teaser reveals some neat tidbits about the upcoming game

1) The Stinger Mantis is in disarray

It was one of the most iconic features of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Image via EA)

In Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Cal becomes a member of the crew of a ship called the Stinger Mantis. This is what players use to travel between levels. They could also talk to the other NPCs on board, change their lightsaber design, meditate to invest in Force skills, and plant uncovered flora.

With the upcoming sequel, none of this may be possible any longer. It seems to have crashed onto a mysterious desert planet with footsteps (perhaps Cal's?) leading away from it. So, will the game take place in one big biome, or are there other means of transportation?

2) Who's that in the tank?

Any guesses? (Image via EA)

One of the key scenes the trailer focuses on is that of a tank where someone is suspended in the liquid, likely on life support. However, the follow-up showcases Cal and his robot partner, BD1, looking over the scene like they just discovered it.

Looking at their surroundings, it is evident that this location is in a poorly kept state with overgrown vegetation and debris. So it could be that the individual inside hails from before the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Perhaps it is the titular Survivor?

3) A new foe is on the rise

Cal faces a new threat (Image via EA)

Cal can be seen fighting against a hooded enemy with a red single-bladed lightsaber. Obviously, a follower of the Dark Side. Unfortunately, Cal seems to have difficulty keeping up with them and is eventually knocked away with his lightsaber falling to the side.

It is clear that the villain's identity is intended to be a secret for now at least, but they do seem to have an aggressive fighting style. Interestingly, they also use only one arm to fight, the left one. Maybe it is the person from the tank? That seems unlikely.

4) A new Pau'an or the Grand Inquisitor?

Clearly a high ranking individual (Image via EA)

One of the major scenes showcases a Pau'an sitting in an office. It could be the Grand Inquisitor, but he's missing the red markings associated with the villain. So it is clearly someone else, someone older.

The Stormtroopers seen at the start seem to be marching towards him and handing him a case with an Imperial logo. Opening it reveals a lightsaber inside. So perhaps he is an Imperial Senator?

5) Is Cal's lightsaber the key here?

The best tool from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is in enemy hands now (Image via EA)

Piecing everything together, it is clear that the delivered lightsaber is Cal's own, and Pau'an seems happy to get his hands on it. This implies that it was also definitely delivered by the antagonist that bested Cal.

Intriguingly, Cal's lightsaber is also no longer double-sided. If that wasn't enough, both the red-sabered individual and the tank person seemed to be missing their right arm, so are they really the same? What significance does Cal's lightsaber have?

Only time will tell when Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releases next year.

