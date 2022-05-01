Lightsabers are finally returning to Fortnite, but not how anyone imagined

Fortnite players around the world have been looking forward to the return of Lightsabers. The melee weapon from the world of Star Wars was an enormous hit in Chapter 2, and Epic Games is planning to bring it back for Star Wars day (May 4).

Leakers have confirmed that Lightsabers will return to the battle royale title with the next update for Chapter 3 Season 2. This is because the developers are working on a challenge related to dealing damage with a Lightsaber.

HYPEX @HYPEX It's nearly confirmed now that Lightsabers will return next update for May 4th, as Epic are working on a challenge that requires you to deal damage with a lightsaber. It's nearly confirmed now that Lightsabers will return next update for May 4th, as Epic are working on a challenge that requires you to deal damage with a lightsaber. https://t.co/WD3GrfvAxz

Interestingly, another Melee weapon has been added to Fortnite, and it appears to be a new variant of the Infinity Blade.

Fortnite might release the Infinity Blade 2.0 alongside Lightsabers

Epic Games recently invited Brazilian rapper Emicida to perform on a Creative map as part of the reputed Soundwave series. Loopers can collect rewards by attending the event, and the concerts will stop on May 2, 2022.

One of the biggest highlights of Emicida's concerts in Creative has been a melee weapon that resembles a sword. The weapon's animations are similar to the Lightsabers from Chapter 2 Season 1, and it has the following attacks:

In-air Charged attack

Normal slashing attack

The aforementioned melee weapon doesn't have an official name or stats yet, but it has been added to Creative. Many players have reported that it was accidentally added to the mode alongside the Melee Modifier.

For ages, the Creative community has been requesting that Epic Games release the Melee Modifier device. The item's release is closer than ever, and there's a possibility that players will see the new melee weapon with it as well.

🛸AlienOnTheBlock FN👽⛏🌪YouTube🕹 @TheFlexingZone New Melee Manager Working in Creative New Melee Manager Working in Creative https://t.co/zpnfWrzTnr

However, readers should not assume that Lightsabers have been replaced by the new melee weapon. While the former is already a part of the Battle Royale mode, the latter is simply a Creative tool.

Rumors have suggested that Fortnite is working on five different swords with different styles and features. One of the swords was unintentionally added while testing and did unimaginable amounts of damage (1200/swing). Naturally, the developers removed it quickly at the time, and these melee weapons might finally make an official return in the near future.

When are Lightsabers coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Star Wars fans in the community can expect Lightsabers and the Imperial Storm Trooper NPCs to be released this Tuesday, May 3, 2022. This is because new Lightsaber challenges will be added to the game on May 4.

HYPEX @HYPEX The lightsabers chests were also updated! The lightsabers chests were also updated!

This is just the beginning of Star Wars content in Chapter 3. Prominent leakers such as Shiina have confirmed that Chapter 3 Season 3 will include Darth Vader as a boss, and players might see him patrolling the Fortress Vader POI.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



He will also be a boss on the Island during the next season!



This was confirmed by BREAKING: DARTH VADER IS CONFIRMED FOR CHAPTER 3 - SEASON 3He will also be a boss on the Island during the next season!This was confirmed by @TaborTimeYT , who is known for always posting correct leaks! BREAKING: DARTH VADER IS CONFIRMED FOR CHAPTER 3 - SEASON 3He will also be a boss on the Island during the next season! 🔥This was confirmed by @TaborTimeYT, who is known for always posting correct leaks! https://t.co/Zbhkeo0Jlc

All in all, this is the perfect time for Star Wars enthusiasts to play Fortnite. The first two seasons of Chapter 3 have been heavily based on lore, but the upcoming seasons might emphasize on crossovers more.

