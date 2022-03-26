Capcom reveals more details for next-gen upgrades of RE2, RE3, AND RE7

Capcom has updated its plans for Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7, focusing on improving PS4 and Xbox One physical editions and how the next-gen versions would be released.

The developer initially informed everyone that next-gen enhancements for REs 2, 3, and 7 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are underway. These games' save data and progression will be transferred from the original PS4 and Xbox One editions to the updated versions.

DLCs purchased independently as well as those included with RE 7 Gold will be moved as well, requiring no additional costs.

More details regarding upcoming improved editions of RE2, RE3, and RE7 revealed by Capcom

🧵 We've got a few additional updates on the upcoming next-gen upgrades for Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S! Let's talk about what carries over and how you can upgrade at no additional cost. We've got a few additional updates on the upcoming next-gen upgrades for Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S! Let's talk about what carries over and how you can upgrade at no additional cost.🧵👇

These additions will be entirely free for individuals who have purchased Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7 on console or PC. The only catch appears to be that individuals who buy physical copies of these games will require next-generation systems that can read discs to play them.

Resident Evil @RE_Games As mentioned previously, save data and progress from the original PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of these games will carry over to their respective upgraded versions. DLC purchased separately and DLC included with Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition will transfer over, as well. As mentioned previously, save data and progress from the original PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of these games will carry over to their respective upgraded versions. DLC purchased separately and DLC included with Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition will transfer over, as well.

However, any DLC for these games will be brought over at no cost. Still, series fans are likely to be more interested in new details about possible Resident Evil Village DLC possibilities.

Resident Evil @RE_Games Players who own the physical edition of RE2, 3, and/or 7 can upgrade at no additional cost via PS4 to PS5 digital upgrade or Xbox Smart Delivery. Please note that your console will need a disk drive to continue using the physical editions of these games. Players who own the physical edition of RE2, 3, and/or 7 can upgrade at no additional cost via PS4 to PS5 digital upgrade or Xbox Smart Delivery. Please note that your console will need a disk drive to continue using the physical editions of these games.

Xbox users will now be able to use the Xbox Smart Delivery system, which is a feature that is conspicuously lacking from PlayStation systems. The improved versions of the three Resident Evil games will be accessible on PC by simply updating existing digital storefront listings.

Plus, while updating a bunch of titles that aren't extremely old may seem unusual, Resident Evil fans should be encouraged by the publisher's continued attention on the franchise.

Resident Evil @RE_Games Next-gen physical editions aren't planned right now, but all three game will be available digitally on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. As noted above, PS4 and Xbox One discs, and all PS4 and Xbox One digital editions of the game, will also be eligible for an upgrade. Next-gen physical editions aren't planned right now, but all three game will be available digitally on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. As noted above, PS4 and Xbox One discs, and all PS4 and Xbox One digital editions of the game, will also be eligible for an upgrade.

Capcom revealed that upgraded editions of some of their previous efforts in the franchise are now in production, as first reported on March 2. Although the publisher has yet to announce a specific release date, these improvements are expected to arrive within the next several months.

On PlayStation 5, these improvements will include ray tracing options, a faster frame rate, and the incorporation of 3D audio and haptic controller feedback. Ray tracing was included in the PC version of Resident Evil Village, released in May 2021, and fans of graphical accuracy will be glad to see that Capcom is still using it.

