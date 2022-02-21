Supermassive Games might be working on a new title aside from Dark Pictures Anthology

Supermassive Games, the studio behind Until Dawn and the current The Dark Pictures anthology series, appears to have copyrighted a new logo and title for an unnamed project.

With a horror backdrop, branching storylines, and fast decision-making, each title in the anthology plays like Until Dawn. According to critics and players, none of the previous three Dark Pictures Anthology games have hit the same chord as the acclaimed PS4 exclusive. Supermassive Games, on the other hand, manages to carve out its own lane in the annual release calendar.

Supermassive Games @SuperMGames



The Friend’s Pass returns and is now available for Man of Medan, Little Hope and House of Ashes.



Learn more about Friend’s Pass here: #TheDarkPictures “We can get through this… but only together”The Friend’s Pass returns and is now available for Man of Medan, Little Hope and House of Ashes.Learn more about Friend’s Pass here: bnent.eu/HoA_FriendsPass “We can get through this… but only together” The Friend’s Pass returns and is now available for Man of Medan, Little Hope and House of Ashes.Learn more about Friend’s Pass here: bnent.eu/HoA_FriendsPass #TheDarkPictures https://t.co/aLlLJOi4jC

The news comes after trademarked logos and names for five potential Dark Pictures games were discovered earlier this month, although this appears to be a new game called The Quarry.

Another game has been trademarked by Supermassive Games

The file was lodged with the European Union's Intellectual Property Office for a game called The Quarry, for which trademark filings for both the game's name and a logo design were submitted last week, according to @the_marmolade. According to VGC, it's for usage across gaming software, entertainment services, and computer programming services.

The site also says that their sources have confirmed the project, claiming that the game would be published by 2K.

Supermassive filed five new logos and titles for the unreleased Dark Pictures games earlier this month. All five look to be future Dark Pictures projects as they have the franchise's logo on them and were registered with the European Patent Office on January 31st. The Craven Man, O Death, Directive 8020, Intercession, and Winterfold are among the impending titles, all of which are yet to be announced.

The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me

The Devil in Me is the fourth and final season of The Dark Pictures Anthology. Supermassive Games is working on an interactive horror game, which will be released in 2022 by Bandai Namco Entertainment.

The Devil in Me follows five major characters who are members of a documentary film team that is invited to a copy of the iconic H.H. Holmes' "Murder Castle," which is subsequently revealed to be a modern-day killer's trap.

Supermassive Games made their first post about The Devil in Me on December 31st, 2021, as a New Year's Eve celebration. It displays an outside shot of the World's Fair Hotel with an unknown person standing in front of the structure. The game's release date has been set for 2022, according to the same tweet.

Edited by Mayank Shete