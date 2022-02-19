In 2021, horror game releases were all over the place, with new indies and AAA sequels battling for gamers' attention in a crowded market. For horror game enthusiasts, the year 2022 is already looking bright.

There are a variety of games to choose from, ranging from strange novelty horror games to iconic IPs getting a genuine remake.

In 2022, there will be plenty of horrors. Although no major Resident Evil game has been revealed (yet), Ghostwire: Tokyo and The Callisto Protocol are on the way.

Here are the most anticipated horror games of 2022

1) The Outlast Trials

Release: 2022

Platform: PC

Red Barrels is developing The Outlast Trials, a first-person psychological horror survival video game. It's the third game in the Outlast series, and is a prequel to the prior two, featuring test participants in a mystery Cold War experiment. The game will be released in 2022.

The game was announced in December 2017, but no release date or platform was specified. Because they simply couldn't add additional material to Outlast 2 owing to its structure, Red Barrels said that they are working on a smaller standalone project linked to Outlast that will be released before Outlast 3. The game's development crew numbered roughly 40 people.

2) The Callisto Protocol

Release: 2022

Platform: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Striking Distance Studios, which was formed by Glen Schofield and is staffed by numerous former members of Visceral Games, which worked on EA's Dead Space, is developing The Callisto Protocol. As a result, The Callisto Protocol is a spiritual successor to the popular sci-fi horror series.

The Callisto Protocol took place in the PUBG: Battlegrounds world in the year 2320, on Jupiter's moon Callisto. The game is set in a penal colony known as Black Iron, run by the United Jupiter Company.

The player takes the position of a Black Iron prisoner who is caught in the middle of an extraterrestrial invasion that looks to have been orchestrated by the prison's warden.

3) Dead Space (2022 Remake)

Release: 2022

Platform: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

EA's legendary sci-fi horror series has appeared inactive since the release of Dead Space 3 in 2013. That all changed last year when EA revealed that Motive Studio had started working on a recreation of the 2008 original.

The core principle of the new game is the same: Isaac Clarke, a 26th-century engineer, visits a derelict mining vessel in search of its missing crew, only to find their bodies twisted into horrible monstrosities.

Motive has stated that it is prepared to take some artistic license with this remake. For example, unlike the original release, Isaac will not be a mute protagonist.

4) Evil Dead: The Game

Release: May 13, 2022

Platform: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Evil Dead: The Game is a survival horror video game based on the Evil Dead franchise that is being developed by Saber Interactive and released by Boss Team Games. Cooperative gaming and player-against-player (PvP) warfare will be featured.

Evil Dead: The Game will be an asymmetric multiplayer survival game identical to Friday the 13th: The Game or Dead by Daylight, based on the comedic horror franchise.

Human survivors, such as Lord Arthur from Army of Darkness and Kelly Maxwell from Ash vs Evil Dead are charged with collecting pages from the renowned Necronomicon book by a group of up to four players.

Meanwhile, one player is in charge of the Kandarian Demon, who may cause havoc by possessing or summoning hostile demons. Despite his self-proclaimed retirement following the completion of the Ash vs Evil Dead trilogy, fans were delighted to learn that Bruce Campbell will reprise his role as Ash Williams in Evil Dead: The Game.

5) Ghostwire: Tokyo

Release: 2022

Platform: PlayStation 5, PC

Tango Gameworks is best known for The Evil Within, which was directed by Shinji Mikami, the creator of Resident Evil. While Ghostwire: Tokyo draws influence from a variety of sources, it doesn't appear to be any less disturbing.

A gang of otherworldly ghosts takes up residence after virtually everyone in Tokyo unexpectedly vanishes. Players take control of Akito, a young guy with extraordinary skills who can interact with this strange world.

Akito can perform spells that send Tokyo's new residents packing using a sequence of Kuji-kiri-inspired hand movements.

6) Martha is Dead

Release: February 24, 2022

Platform: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Martha is Dead is a psychological thriller set in 1944 Italy that tackles war's traumas while blurring the barriers between fact and superstition. Because developer LKA Games used advanced photogrammetry techniques, this ghost story looks aesthetically amazing.

Players take on the role of a young lady struggling with a tragedy who seeks answers to personal concerns by delving into the dark reality underlying local legends.

Certain parts of Martha is Dead, the upcoming first-person psychological WW2 thriller from The Town of Light developer LKA, will need to be changed before its release on PlayStation 4 and PS5, according to publisher Wired Productions.

The PC and Xbox versions, on the other hand, are unaffected and will be released uncensored on February 24.

7) Sons of the Forest

Release: May 20, 2022

Platform: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

In 2014, Endnight Games released a survival horror game called The Forest, where players fended off droves of cannibalistic body horrors within a heavily forested open world.

This year, the studio plans to release a sequel that will have players gathering more supplies, building shelters, and hunting for their next meal while trying not to become someone else’s.

There isn't a lot of information on the game yet, but there have been a few leaks that offer players some ideas about what to anticipate. Furthermore, the game's three trailers, which have been released over the course of two years, have only increased the excitement.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul