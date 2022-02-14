EA Creator defends the specialists system in Battlefield 2042, calls fans' reactions as premature

Battlefield 2042 has truly enraged the community to a large extent, but it seems that the anger has surprised some other members of the community as well.

The biggest reason for anguish over the game is how DICE and EA have managed everything since launch. As a result, many of the things that have been advertised are still not there in the game. Moreover, many things there, like the specialists and game modes, are yet to meet the expected standards.

As a result, many in the Battlefield community are enraged at how the entire set of issues. It has even created a petition asking for refunds, and more than 150,000 members have signed its petition. But if an EA creator is to be believed, the enragement over the game is quite premature.

EA Creator calls Battlefield 2042's community enragement premature

Earlier today, a confident EA creator took to Twitter to share his opinion on the current issues surrounding Battlefield 2042. Of course, the most enraging things are the bugs and other issues, which he expects EA to fix in due time.

That, according to him, was the biggest reason whythe gamers' anger is unjustified.

As a gist, the EA creator felt that significant complaints about the overall state of the game were too early. In specific ways, he conveyed that the game has been doing better when it introduced things like the specialists.

In the video, the creator spoke about how things weren't as good in previous games like Battlefield V. While the creator accepted some of the ongoing issues, it can be interpreted that he at least felt much of the hue and cry about the game was unjustified to a large extent.

Are the claims of the EA creator regarding the situation of Battlefield 2042 accurate?

In a narrow sense, the answer will be yes. This ongoing issue doesn't have to do too much with the specialists at large. However, claiming that bugs are the only issue with the game is factually inaccurate. For starters, several of the proposed items were supposed to have been part of the game since the very beginning.

Season 1 was supposed to bring many changes to the game, some of which were much-requested additions. Unfortunately, the season's start has been pushed back to early summer, which now sums up to late June. This season is badly required based on how the situation of Battlefield 2042 is at the moment.

EA has admitted the grim situation created by the game, and it has even resulted in a loss of $100 Million. What has made the situation worse is the slow speed of rectifying the problems. Fundamental issues like a functional scoreboard are still to be added, just one example of many issues. So far, the fans' reaction have not been over the top, and they have sufficient reasons to be aggrieved about it.

