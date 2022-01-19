DICE finally promises major fixes for Battlefield 2042, including game stability, new scoreboard and voice chat

There is finally some good news for Battlefield 2042 fans, as the official channels have informed some of the features of the update patches in the coming months.

The game is in a sorry state, as the release has been poor. DICE and EA's latest product had many expectations, especially with the developers going back to the modern setting. But few expectations were met as the significant number of issues with the game discouraged and led to many players giving up on the game.

After Battlefield 2042 became one of the worst-reviewed games after its release on Steam, many fans asked for work to be done. There is a consensus that the game has potential, but it has been released as an unfinished product.

The holiday period resulted in delays. However, it finally appears that DICE is working on areas to improve the game.

New Battlefield 2042 updates to bring important quality of life changes

Battlefield 2042 is a multiplayer-only game. The focus is on creating a fair and competitive environment where players, solo or in teams, will take on each other. But the many features required to achieve those goals have been missing for a long time. This has naturally irritated the fans.

Let's talk about the next set of updates coming to #Battlefield2042 and what to expect in the coming weeks

Here's a thread with news on upcoming patches, Portal XP Changes, and updates on requested features like Scoreboard & Cross Platform VOIP

However, DICE has now informed about a new update patch 3.2, coming out on January 20. The 3.2 patch will have several fixes that will remove the issues related to the game's overall stability.

Scoreboard to get revamps

In Update 3.3 we will refresh our existing Scoreboard UI with a new panel that showcases how players are stacking up across the server



In Update 3.3 we will refresh our existing Scoreboard UI with a new panel that showcases how players are stacking up across the server

Here's your first look at our Work in Progress Scoreboard Refresh

The next update, patch 3.3, will have a new and modernized scoreboard. There have been grievances in this regard, and DICE seems to have listened. Players can also expect more work on the scoreboard as DICE has communicated their intentions to improve their product.

Inclusion of cross-platform VOIP

Battlefield Direct Communication @BattlefieldComm Matchmaking Preferences in All-Out Warfare and All Platform VOIP



Matchmaking Preferences in All-Out Warfare and All Platform VOIP

These are both still on our radar. No updates on these two today but we wanted to reassure you all that these are still front of mind and we'll have more to show and share on these topics further down the line

In a competitive multiplayer game like Battlefield 2042, sound communication is a must. DICE is also working on those lines as work is being done to implement VOIP across all platforms and bring matchmaking preferences into all-out warfare. However, fans will have to wait for the future to have more details.

More changes are ready to go live with tomorrow's patch. DICE is also studying player data to find areas where the game is falling short. While these changes are decent, there are several serious issues left. The game is still not in the state of the finished product. Unless EA and DICE work on their toes at double speed, the damage done may become unrepairable.

