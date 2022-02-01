Battlefield 2042 Season 1 release has been pushed back to summer, leaving fans displeased

Battlefield 2042 may have discovered another way to irritate its fanbase with the latest decision it made on February 1 by pushing back the start of season 1. Very few things have gone according to plans for the game since Battlefield 2042 was released by DICE and EA.

Audiences hoped that the 2021 release would avoid the mistakes of its predecessor. But with the reception so far and decisions like the postponement of season 1, it's almost repeating the mistakes it wanted to avoid.

The weak points were quickly exposed and the post-launch reviews were abysmal. This was followed by a series of plummeting player counts and game refunds. But it's an even bigger disappointment now for those fans who have still refused to give up on the title.

Battlefield 2042's decision to postpone Season 1 is sad news for the community

On February 1, DICE announced the decision to push back the delay of season 1. It was initially planned for release around March but has been pushed back to early summer. To make matters worse, there has been no definite date, so a chance for even more delays can't be ruled out.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ BATTLEFIELD 2042 SEASON 1 DELAYED UNITL SUMMER. BATTLEFIELD 2042 SEASON 1 DELAYED UNITL SUMMER. https://t.co/5Dgf9QJWBU

Developers delaying new seasons to solve more pressing issues is not uncommon. Activision recently did the same with season 2 of Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard. However, that delay is for approximately 14 days, while DICE has pushed it back by about 3-4 months.

More importantly, Battlefield 2042 feels barebones and an unfinished game most times. Whatever DICE has promised for the new season that includes specialists and new content is needed right now.

Lako @FishmanOnline



>over six months for the first meaningful content update @_Tom_Henderson_ >five months to implement VOIP>over six months for the first meaningful content update @_Tom_Henderson_ >five months to implement VOIP>over six months for the first meaningful content update https://t.co/ftvYxLpBlF

The issues that DICE wants to fix shouldn't have been there at all, to begin with. The community provided the feedback a long time back, but it seems that the developers have finally woken up to the reality.

It's quite hard to predict how the fans and players will take the news. On the one hand, there's a chance for the game to improve finally but while improvements are needed, so are content.

The latter will likely arrive in the middle of the year, which is significant from the original plans. More importantly, DICE may have compensated the season 1 pass holders, but the compensation feels very mediocre compared to what the players are giving up.

For the time being, fans are definitely not happy with several members displaying their anger.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ There's still no acknowledgment that they screwed up either.



The denial is real. There's still no acknowledgment that they screwed up either.The denial is real.

Eli 🔮 @yosaysike @_Tom_Henderson_ I bet everyone who bought the gold or ultimate edition of this game wishes they can get their money back at this point @_Tom_Henderson_ I bet everyone who bought the gold or ultimate edition of this game wishes they can get their money back at this point 😂

Okami Games @Okami13_



Talk about fumbling the bag. @_Tom_Henderson_ This has to be the worst post-launch support I've ever seen for a live service shooter.Talk about fumbling the bag. @_Tom_Henderson_ This has to be the worst post-launch support I've ever seen for a live service shooter. Talk about fumbling the bag.

DICE is on a deadline and it's not looking good for the game as things stand.

