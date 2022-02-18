Evil Dead The Game reveals new Savini Ash Skin

The new Evil Dead: The Game will include a playable Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) skin from the television series Ash versus Evil Dead.

Created by Saber Interactive and released by Boss Team Games, it is a survival horror video game based on the Evil Dead franchise. Both cooperative gaming and player-vs-player (PvP) modes will be included. It is an example of a fresh adaption that fans have been waiting for. The game promises to be a faithful recreation of the franchise's past in video game form.

The game will also include various Ash in-game skins and one of them was even designed by Tom Savini himself.

Evil Dead The Game: Savini Ash in-game skin

Tom Savini, regarded by many as the master of special effects, will bring his unique perspective on Ash Williams to the table for this game. Savini Ash will only be available in the Collector's Edition.

Boss Team Games has created not one but two magnificent special editions for tangible media aficionados. The Collector's Edition contains a boxed copy of the game (complete with season pass), a Tom Savini-designed special skin, a vinyl soundtrack, hardback art book, T-shirt, and five art cards.

The terrible Necronomicon is the monster book that started this whole, sordid affair with the Deadites. A full-sized model of the book, duplicated accurately by Trick or Treat Studios, will be included in the roughly $200 Ultimate Collector's Edition.

Release date, platforms and gameplay

Following an earlier delay, Saber Interactive has confirmed that Evil Dead: The Game will be released on May 13, 2022. The team need some additional time to dedicate the game and even add some new content.

The game is expected to be published on all major platforms, including the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Given the franchise's vicious and brutal reputation, the Switch release is possibly the most surprising one. The game's performance will undoubtedly vary among platforms, with the PS5, Xbox One X, and PC versions looking the best.

Originally, the game was planned to be a multiplayer-only title with co-op and PvP components. The game's delay, however, has allowed the developer to implement a single-player option that will allow players to enjoy the game without needing any co-op buddies.

