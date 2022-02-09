Evil Dead: The Game confirms cross-play between PC and consoles

Fans of horror games are in for a treat around early summer 2022 when Evil Dead: The Game becomes officially available across all platforms.

The game will be based in a universe centered around one of the most iconic lore in the horror entertainment industry. There has already been the reveal of official information, some of which are important ones. However, fans will have to wait until May 22 to get the game on their consoles and PCs.

Regarding the platforms, the developers seem to have taken an exciting direction for the game. Earlier on February 9, the official Twitter handle had put out a set of information that looked quite enticing at first glance. While this won't make Evil Dead: The Game the first in the industry to have the feature, it could potentially have significant ramifications for its future.

Evil Dead: The Game will have cross-play across different platforms

On February 9, the official Twitter handle put out a tweet stating that the game will have cross-play across different platforms. It is slated to be released on different consoles, including next-generation consoles and the Nintendo Switch. The game will also be released on PCs, and irrespective of the choice of platform, players will be able to play with other users of different platforms.

EvilDeadTheGame @EvilDeadTheGame Summon all of your friends - Evil Dead: The Game will have full cross-play between PC and consoles! Summon all of your friends - Evil Dead: The Game will have full cross-play between PC and consoles! https://t.co/WKU5YAluZY

Evil Dead: The Game is being developed by Saber Interactive, and players can get early hints on the gameplay based on the trailers. The game seems to follow the formula of a four-person co-op made famous by games like Left 4 Dead 2.

Players will team up and take on the environment in various quests. They can be confident that there will not be any shortage of monsters from hell when it comes to the Evil Dead universe, as shown in the recent series and movies.

Will Evil Dead: The Game have keyboard and mouse (KBM) support on consoles?

Recently, several games with shooter aspects have been released with KBM support on consoles. Among the smaller titles are the likes of Deep Rock Galactic, which is a top-rated four-person co-op game. More notable titles like Halo Infinite also support keyboard and mouse on the Xbox consoles.

Mike Ybarra @Qwik Fortnite’s support for keyboard and mouse launches alongside previously announced Warframe via today’s update, with Bomber Crew, Deep Rock Galactic, Strange Brigade, Vermintide 2, War Thunder and X-Morph Defense adding support in November, and Children of Morta, DayZ, & more. Fortnite’s support for keyboard and mouse launches alongside previously announced Warframe via today’s update, with Bomber Crew, Deep Rock Galactic, Strange Brigade, Vermintide 2, War Thunder and X-Morph Defense adding support in November, and Children of Morta, DayZ, & more.

While Saber Interactive has thrown no hints about KBM support so far, the game will officially have cross-play. If the game is being developed keeping cross-play in mind, the onus should ensure that the game plays the same for everyone. Hence, there could be a strong case for the game to incorporate KBM support when it's ultimately released in May 2022.

