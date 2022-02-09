New pre-order trailer of Evil Dead: The Game shows off some of Ash's clothing

Evil Dead: The Game is an asymmetrical horror game set in the renowned Evil Dead horror franchise setting. Teams of four survivors face off against one very lethal murderer.

Survivors get the opportunity to step into the shoes of several heroes from the movies and TV programs, with series veteran Bruce Campbell reprising his role as Ash Williams in-game.

The title will also feature a single-player version with AI allies for demon-slaying needs, which was previously confirmed.

In a new pre-order trailer, some of Ash's clothes pay homage to Army of Darkness and all its campy beauty. For those who get on board early, Ash's S-Mart staff uniform and Gallant Knight attire from the trilogy's last film will both be accessible in-game.

Evil Dead: The Game pre-order bonuses

The trailer is brief, showing Ash and his companions arriving to send several Deadites back to the afterlife. It then shows a couple of the unusual baddies out to ruin the players' day, but the new costumes take the limelight.

The S-Mart costume is a throwback to Ash's days working convenience stores and saving coworkers from Deadite outbreaks.

The trailer showcases the store, which appears to have been the scene of a conflict, with food strewn about. Following that, it shows fans the Gallant Knight costume, which includes chest armor, a cape, knee protection, and a big ol' sword for chopping heads off.

Users don't have to spend extra money to look groovy because both outfits are available to anyone who pre-orders, regardless of edition.

Developer Boss Team Games announced some extra expensive, extra groovy collector's editions for the game. They include a hardcover book, a SteelBook, a T-Shirt, a deluxe edition that consists of the season pass, and a special Savini Ash skin, among other things, as pre-orders for the title began recently.

store.bossteamgames.com Go full groovy with the limited-run physical Collector’s Editions, available for pre-order now while supplies last.Produced by @BossTeamGames , each edition features rare, official collectibles created in close collaboration with Renaissance Pictures. Go full groovy with the limited-run physical Collector’s Editions, available for pre-order now while supplies last.Produced by @BossTeamGames, each edition features rare, official collectibles created in close collaboration with Renaissance Pictures.store.bossteamgames.com

The cheapest collector's edition costs $129, while the most costly version costs $199 and includes a full-size Evil Dead 2 Necronomicon.

EvilDeadTheGame @EvilDeadTheGame Hey Evil Dead fans!



When we set out to create a brand new game worthy of the Evil Dead franchise, we knew it had to be groovy as hell. In order to deliver the best possible experience, Evil Dead: The Game is now coming on May 13, 2022. Hey Evil Dead fans!When we set out to create a brand new game worthy of the Evil Dead franchise, we knew it had to be groovy as hell. In order to deliver the best possible experience, Evil Dead: The Game is now coming on May 13, 2022. https://t.co/BfuaOdcFVT

The Game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC on May 13.

