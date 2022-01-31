Evil Dead: The Game’s release has been postponed, is now officially launching in May 2022

Evil Dead: The Game’s official release date has been pushed back and will now be officially dropping on May 13, 2022.

The title was initially set to be released in February. However, in a recent tweet, Saber Interactive announced that they will not be able to stick to the timeline and have decided to delay the launch by a few months.

When we set out to create a brand new game worthy of the Evil Dead franchise, we knew it had to be groovy as hell. In order to deliver the best possible experience, Evil Dead: The Game is now coming on May 13, 2022. Hey Evil Dead fans!When we set out to create a brand new game worthy of the Evil Dead franchise, we knew it had to be groovy as hell. In order to deliver the best possible experience, Evil Dead: The Game is now coming on May 13, 2022. https://t.co/BfuaOdcFVT

The developers opened up a bit on why they are delaying the release of the game:

“When we set out to create a brand new game worthy of the Evil Dead franchise, we knew it had to be groovy as hell. In order to deliver the best possible experience, Evil Dead: The Game is now coming on May 13, 2022.”

“This delay gives our team the time they need to get things just right, so your boomstick will be polished, fully loaded, and ready to blast Deadites on that Friday the 13th of May. We thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Fortunately, Saber Interactive promises that the title will not face any more delays, and will most definitely launch on May 13 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Evil Dead: The Game will be inspired by humor and horror elements of the cinematic universe

Evil Dead, the video game, was initially announced in 2020 by Saber Interactive, where they introduced it as a title that will be heavily inspired by the iconic humor, horror, and action of the original cinematic universe.

The game will look to bring together some of the greatest characters from the franchise and clump them against the forces of darkness, just like it is in the movies.

Apart from single-player, the title will also allow online play and multiplayer modes, where fans will work together to take down the dead, while one player gets to pilot the opposing demon.

The antagonist in the title will not be Bruce Campbell’s character from the franchise, as Ash made his appearance in the survival horror multiplayer, Dead by Daylight.

Saber Interactive was not officially planning a campaign mode for the title. The game was initially set to have its release in August last year, but plans for a single-player kicked in, and the developers pushed the launch to February 2022.

This recent delay will be the final one that the game gets to see, as Saber is quite bent on getting the title live on May 13, 2022.

