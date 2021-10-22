Top 5 Halloween skins fans actually want to see in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Halloween Celebration event for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is already underway and players are having a good time exploring the spooky island.

The developers have added quite a number of Halloween themed cosmetics to the Item Shop. Even the secret skin for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has been added following the v18.21 update.

Although Epic has added several Halloween skins to the game for Fortnitemares 2021, there are some that fans would like to see in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. This article will reveal the details regarding these skins.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Halloween skins from various popular series

5) Jason Voorhees

Jason Voorhees in action (image via Georgetown Productions)

Whenever we speak about a popular horror series, the first name that pops up is that of Friday the 13th. The popular franchise has enjoyed immense success over a period spanning three decades and has etched its name as a classic in the genre.

Jason Voorhees, the abhorrent slaughterer who goes around mass murdering commoners with his machete, is the first choice for the Fortnite Halloween Celebration event.

Adding him to the island would not only impact the spook factor, but also bring new players into the loop.

4) Ash Williams

The Evil Dead franchise shouldn't be left behind when it comes to adding Halloween themed characters to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The protagonist of the series, Ash Williams, is one of the most popular in the genre.

Adding him as a Fortnite character will be amazing and players won't waste their time trying to get ahold of his skin from the Item Shop.

3) Michael Myers

A character who goes on a murdering spree with a Chef's Knife. It may sound a bit funny, but in reality, it is one of the most horrific scenes to witness.

Certainly, this conversation is about Michael Myers and the widely popular Halloween series. The protagonist is one of the most gruesome characters in the horror genre and will be great as a Fortnite skin for the Halloween celebration event.

Epic can take a cue from his popularity and release a Michael Myers skin in the game for Fortnitemares 2021.

2) Freddy Krueger

Freddy Krueger in action (image via New Line Cinema)

A Nightmare on Elm Street remains one of the finest horror series ever. The character differs from the rest of the mass murderers with respect to the weapon used to carry out their evil deeds.

Freddy Krueger uses a gloved hand attached with razors to eliminate common people in their dreams. Surprisingly, this causes their death in real life as well.

Epic can certainly add him as a Fortnite skin with the special razor hand in place as a weapon to annihilate enemies.

1) Pennywise

The iconic clown that terrorizes people would certainly be a massive hit among players if it is added as a Halloween themed skin in the game.

Apparently, Fortnite was supposed to get an IT collaboration when the movie was released. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, it was called off.

Although the collaboration didn't happen, players would love to see Pennywise as a Fortnite skin. The developers should make some arrangements to add it to the game in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Also Read

With the horror genre's finest madmen up for grabs, Fortnite must capitalize and embellish Chapter 2 Season 8. The iconic characters listed above are more than worthy of being added as Fortnite skins.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul