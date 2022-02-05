Deep Rock Galactic Season 2 likely to start in April, will bring new weapons, performance pass, and more

Everyone's favorite mining slash spider-killing adventure in Deep Rock Galactic will take a new form with the upcoming season 2 of the game.

Deep Rock Galactic may not have launched as a big name, but it has grown quickly and steadily. Its focus on fun gameplay, built around a 4-person co-op, has helped create a community. With the launch of season 1, the game achieved new heights in order to make the game feel more engaging.

There were already indications that there would be at least a season 2, and fans had been growing impatient. But thankfully for them, there's now a semi-confirmed window for when the second season will roll out. As a bonus, developers Ghost Ship Games have also revealed what could be coming the way of fans in season 2.

Deep Rock Galactic Season 2 will likely come after the next two months

Deep Rock Galactic will be celebrating its fourth year anniversary in 2022. The developers already have special plans that haven't been revealed yet. There's also an active kickstarter going on for the board game adaptation of the digital version. Amidst so many things, fans could have forgiven the developers for not giving an update on the upcoming season.

Deep Rock Galactic @JoinDeepRock Season 1 ends around March/April when Season 2 begins, and all rewards from the battle pass will move into the normal loot mechanics in DRG, so no stress! Season 1 ends around March/April when Season 2 begins, and all rewards from the battle pass will move into the normal loot mechanics in DRG, so no stress!

But Ghost Ship Games have been loved by the community for the way they communicate. Today was another occasion as the studio revealed that work for season 2 is going along quite well. If things go as per plan, the new season will likely be around April. The developers gave out the above set of information in their official blog.

"We do not have a specific release date yet, but it looks like April is a likely target."

Additionally, Ghost Ship Games has informed fans about a brand new performance pass that will have a lot of new content to be unlocked. For those who will not be able to complete the first performance pass, the events will be available in obtainable crates in the future. There are also expectations of new events, missions, and enemies.

It's also become apparent that there will be new weapons coming to the game as part of season 2. The developers have already revealed one, which is the Nishanka Boltshark X-80. This was revealed in this week's dev stream and another new weapon is likely to be shown in next week's stream.

Overall, the next few months for Deep Rock Galactic fans will not only be exciting, but there will also be full missions to complete and things to unlock.

