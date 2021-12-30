Deep Rock Galactic's PlayStation release to bring new features for PS5

While space dwarf co-op shooter Deep Rock Galactic is gearing up for its PlayStation release, Ghost Ship Games, the developers of Deep Rock Galactic, has provided details on the exclusive features for the game before its upcoming debut on the blue console next month.

What players can look forward to Deep Rock Galactic’s PlayStation release

Deep Rock Galactic’s certainly coming in hot with additional features compared to the Xbox and PC versions of the game.

As per the press release by Ghost Ship Games and Coffee Stain Studios, the Terrain Scanner tool in the game can be controlled completely by DualSense’s touchpad on the PlayStation 5. The Terrain Scanner is a convenient map that can be pulled out at any time during the game and displays the workings of a cave in full 3D.

Four space dwarves teaming up (Image via Ghost Ship Games)

Apart from this, the gamepad’s built-in speakers will allow Mission Control to issue orders to the players. Both of these features add a certain amount of immersion to the ECITING game. However, the game does not seem to take advantage of the haptic features of the DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5.

Cross-play for co-op is yet to be confirmed (Image via Ghost Ship Games)

Similarly, no news of cross-play between the various versions of the game for the co-op mode has been announced as of yet. However, PlayStation players don’t have to worry about falling behind on the updates and content compared to the PC version, as players will have access to the game’s first season featuring a new mode and a battle pass.

Even though most of the game's focus has been on the PlayStation 5 release, Deep Rock Galactic will also be available for PlayStation 4. The game will join Persona 5 Strikers and DIRT 5 for the PlayStation Plus January 2022 lineup and will be available to claim for free (if one has an active PlayStation Plus subscription).

Deep Rock Galactic @JoinDeepRock

Also new roadmap available here:

steamcommunity.com/games/DeepRock… Deep Rock Galactic is coming to PS4 and PS5 in January 2022!Also new roadmap available here: Deep Rock Galactic is coming to PS4 and PS5 in January 2022! Also new roadmap available here:steamcommunity.com/games/DeepRock…

Also Read Article Continues below

Deep Rock Galactic is an entertaining co-op shooter game, where four classes of dwarves team up to navigate complex terrains and caves while excavating for precious minerals, stealing alien eggs, and fighting off enemies. The game is currently available to play on PC and Xbox while the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions are scheduled for release on January 4, 2022.

Edited by Atul S