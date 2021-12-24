5 best co-op/multiplayer games to buy during Steam Winter Sale 2021

The annual Winter Sale of Steam is finally here, which means a ton of games are being sold at heavily-discounted prices. It started on December 22, 2021, and will end on January 5, 2022. Gamers are going to rejoice during this period since it brings some great deals to the table. Veterans might have mile-long gaming backlogs to clear, but for newcomers, it's a great time to stack up their libraries.

Steam Winter Sales are usually known for historically low prices of some of the latest games, and it’s no different this time. Games across multiple genres like co-op, multiplayer, action-adventure, horror, and more will be discounted by a substantial amount.

This article will cover some of the best deals for co-op/multiplayer games on offer during the Steam Winter Sale 2021.

Steam @Steam



store.steampowered.com



#SteamDeals It's here! The Steam Winter Sale ❄ is live from now until January 5th - don't forget to grab your free stickers! It's here! The Steam Winter Sale ❄ is live from now until January 5th - don't forget to grab your free stickers!store.steampowered.com#SteamDeals https://t.co/aBDCRNdOvb

Best co-op/multiplayer games to add to your collection during Steam Winter Sale 2021

Sea of Thieves

The Forest

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Far Cry 5

Phasmophobia

Let's discuss the aforementioned game deals in detail.

1) Sea of Thieves

Publisher: Microsoft Studios

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC

Release Date: March 20, 2018

Sea of Thieves was released in 2018 and is a fun co-op game to play with friends. In it, a group of four players, dressed as pirates, explores an open world using a pirate ship. The journey is filled with adventures and involves encounters against a variety of animals and monsters.

The game is now available for ₹449 or $19.99 (50% discount) on Steam.

2) The Forest

Publisher: Endnight Games

Platforms: PlayStation 4 and Windows PC

Release Date: April 30, 2018

The Forest is one of the most enjoyable survival horror co-op games. A maximum of eight players get inside a plane which crashes in a forested peninsula. They have to survive using various techniques until the reason for the plane crash is found out.

The game is now available for ₹211 or $7.99 (60% discount) on Steam.

3) Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC

Release Date: December 1, 2015

Even though Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is six years old now, it's still one of the better tactical games. A group of five players queue up in a lobby to eventually emerge on the winning side in a PvP battle. The game has a steep learning curve with a lot of characters and abilities, but it's definitely a lot of fun with friends.

The Standard Edition is available for ₹399 or $7.99 (60% discount), the Deluxe Edition for ₹494 or $9.89 (67% discount), the Operator Edition for ₹1.399 or $27.99 (60% discount), and the Ultimate Edition for ₹2,024 or $40.49 (67% discount) on Steam.

4) Far Cry 5

Publisher: Ubisoft Toronto

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Stadia, Xbox One, and Windows PC

Release Date: March 27, 2018

Far Cry 5 is the fifth main installment of the series and falls under the Co-op First-Person Adventure Games category. The game's storyline is about a doomsday cult taking over the county, and players have to liberate it from the grip of a powerful cult leader. The game can be played solo but gets very interesting when experienced with a friend.

The Standard Edition is available for ₹599 or $11.99 (80% discount) while the Gold Edition is available for ₹899 or $17.99 (80% discount) on Steam.

5) Phasmophobia

Publisher: Kinetic Games

Platforms: Windows PC

Release Date: September 18, 2020

Phasmophobia is one of the most enjoyable co-op horror games involving investigation. In it, a group of four players have to get into a building for ghost-hunting, identify the type of ghost and make it out without dying. While the investigation takes place, many supernatural events take place in order to freak the players out.

Also Read Article Continues below

The game is now available for ₹395 or $12.59 (10% discount) on Steam.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee